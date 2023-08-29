Police: Youth who tried to hit Arlington officer while fleeing facing slew of charges

One juvenile is in custody, and two other suspects are wanted after officers interrupted them in the process of stealing a car, according to Arlington Police.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a car theft in progress involving three suspects in the 7900 block of 200th Street Northeast.

Police said that in the last month, there have been several attempted car thefts in that area.

When officers arrived, one of the three suspects — a juvenile — fled in a car and tried to strike an Arlington officer, but the officer was able to run to safety, the police department reported.

The suspect hit two parked cars as they fled.

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office found the car and chased its driver for first-degree assault on the Arlington officer.

During the chase, a deputy did a PIT maneuver — or pursuit intervention technique — which stopped the car. The driver was taken into custody and was determined to be under 18. The sheriff’s office has probable cause for charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and driving under the influence.

The two other suspects fled in the car that was being stolen. At some point, they abandoned the stolen car, leaving it in drive, and ran away. The car rolled into a dumpster.

The suspect was being processed for DUI at a medical facility Tuesday morning. After that, they will be taken to the Denny Juvenile Justice Center to be booked, if approved by a judge.

The Arlington Police Department will send its recommended charges to prosecutors. They include first-degree assault, theft of a motor vehicle, felony eluding, resisting arrest, and two counts of hit-and-run.



