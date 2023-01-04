Police: Yuba City man hits YCPD vehicle

Jan. 3—The Yuba City Police Department said Tuesday that a 46-year-old resident led police on a chase throughout parts of the city last week before eventually ramming an "occupied" police vehicle and then crashing into a brick sign.

According to department officials, at about 7:45 p.m. on Friday night a silver Ford F-150 drove over the front lawn of the Yuba City Police Department and onto Poole Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Officers were not able to stop the vehicle, but located the truck about 10 minutes later in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Stabler Lane, officials said.

The driver of the truck, identified as 46-year-old David Mattu of Yuba City, reportedly saw an officer and then allegedly "immediately reversed his truck toward the officer's marked patrol vehicle."

The department said the officer was able to avoid the collision as Mattu allegedly drove over two planter boxes as he headed eastbound on Butte House Road. Officials said a pursuit was initiated by the Yuba City Police Department.

"He continued driving on Butte House Road but made a U-turn and began traveling westbound on Butte House Road," officials with the Yuba City Police Department said. "Mr. Mattu stopped abruptly on Butte House Road, but refused to exit his vehicle. For the safety of the public, stop sticks were placed near the tires of Mr. Mattu's truck. Mr. Mattu eventually drove over the stop sticks and rammed his truck into an occupied Yuba City Police vehicle while trying to escape."

The officer that was allegedly hit was examined by medical personnel as a precaution and was later released to full duty, the department said.

Officials said Mattu later crashed into a "large brick sign" and his truck became disabled.

"Mr. Mattu again refused to exit the vehicle. Officers negotiated with Mr. Mattu for approximately one hour," officials said. "Mr. Mattu was taken into custody by Yuba City Police at which point it was discovered he was suffering from a non-life-threatening self-inflicted injury. Mr. Mattu was transported by Bi County medical personnel to Adventist Rideout Hospital for treatment of his injury."

According to jail records, Mattu was arrested on Monday and booked into Sutter County Jail on charges that include assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, felony vehicle pursuit, vandalism, and delaying/obstructing an officer. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was still at the jail with bail set at $100,000.