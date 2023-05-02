He policed a Broward city. He’s now behind bars on domestic violence charges

A Miramar police officer is behind bars after being arrested on domestic violence charges Monday by the same police department he served.

Joshua Bogwandas, a 26-year-old officer who began working for Miramar police in December, was charged with domestic battery and kidnapping. Bogwandas’ charges stem from an alleged early morning altercation with a woman.

The victim, who police found with bumps, bruises, scratches and cuts all over her body, told investigators that Bogwandas battered her before fleeing in a silver Toyota.

Police said that after an argument, Bogwandas pinned her down and choked her. She broke free and was ultimately able to grab her phone and dial 911, police say, leading Bogwandas to flee.

In a statement Tuesday, Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss confirmed that Bogwandas was “relieved of his police duties without pay” and that an administrative investigation is underway.

“This arrest illustrates the department’s commitment to enforcing the law without favor,” Moss said. ”We encourage all victims of domestic violence to come forward without fear, knowing that we take these matters seriously.”