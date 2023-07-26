Policeidentifyman killed in shooting on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford

Jul. 25—Caruso said officers were called just before 8 p.m. Sunday about a man shot in the 200 block of Burnside Avenue. He said preliminary investigations suggest the victim was involved in an altercation, which escalated to gunfire.

"The exact circumstances leading up to the altercation are still under active investigation, and the police are diligently examining all available evidence," he said.

Caruso said police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident. However, the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and fled the scene before officers arrived.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time," Scott Sansom, chief of the East Hartford Police Department, said. "Our officers are working tirelessly to apprehend the suspect."

Caruso said the investigation is ongoing, adding the police will provide updates to the media and the public as new information becomes available.

"The safety and security of our community remain our utmost priority," he said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Patrick Sullivan at 860-291-7611 or call the anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.

