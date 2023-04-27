Policeman who groped colleagues given anonymity to ‘protect his mental health’

Close up of police badge - Alamy Stock Photo

A police constable who slapped the bottoms of two female colleagues and put his hand down the top of a third cannot be identified because it may harm his mental health and welfare.

The constable – referred to as Officer X – slapped the backside of one officer, PC C, during a work night out.

On the same night, he also shoved his hand down the top of PC B when she refused to give him her phone.

Both female officers were left distraught by the incidents that took place at the Albion pub in Hastings in May 2019.

In an earlier incident in 2016, the Sussex Police constable – who was based in Hastings – slapped the bottom of an officer senior to him, Acting Sergeant A, as she bent over a pool table to take a shot.

‘More akin to the 1970s’

On Thursday, a disciplinary hearing was told that his behaviour was like something from Life on Mars, the BBC police drama that features the character Gene Hunt, a sexist detective played by Philip Glenister.

Matthew Holdcroft, for Sussex Police, said: “It is a total failure to treat women colleagues with any respect or courtesy. It harks back to a time in the police service that is more akin to the 1970s.”

On Thursday, the constable, who resigned from the Sussex Police in 2021, was found to have acted in a way that constitutes gross misconduct.

Although he did not attend the hearing, the officer earlier argued that his identity should be kept a secret and his name should not be made public.

Ogheneruona Iguyovwe, the misconduct panel chairman, agreed and made an anonymity order which was not opposed by the force.

She said: “I consider that it is necessary and proportionate to direct that the officer is granted anonymity in these proceedings for the protection of the health and welfare of the officer and witnesses in the proceedings.”

Jayne Butler, chief executive of Rape Crisis said: “Granting anonymity to this officer shows us there is more of a willingness to protect abusive police officers than there is to protect those that have been subjected to their abuse.”

Hastings Police Station was dubbed the “most sexist in Britain” after a series of probes into officers’ behaviour.

Some officers have been sacked from the force while others have been handed final written warnings.

‘An attempt to be amusing’

At the latest disciplinary hearing, Matthew Holdcroft said all three incidents happened when the officer had joined colleagues for a night out on the town.

Afterwards he swapped WhatsApp messages with another colleague who told him not to worry about repercussions.

The colleague told him: “Don’t worry about it. She was being flirty all evening. A slap to the a--- is just banter.”

After hearing that PC B was using the dating app Tinder, he began pestering her for her mobile phone saying he wanted to check out her dating profile.

When she refused, the hearing was told, he took her handbag and paraded around the pub with it “in an attempt to be amusing”.

He then began rifling through it, opening her lip gloss and applying some to his mouth and going through her purse. PC B, however, ignored him

Officer X asked again to see her phone and when she refused he tried to take it from her.

Mr Holdcroft said: “She said, ‘You’re not going to get it if I put it in my bra,’ but he replied: ‘That’s not going to stop me’.”

He then plunged his hand down the neckline of her top but was fended off by PC B.

Mr Holdcroft said Officer X claimed to be so drunk that he could not remember the incident but believed the officer had earlier told him: “You’re always welcome to slap my bum.”

The panel found all the allegations against Officer X had been proved and ruled that he would have been dismissed if he hadn’t already resigned from the force. He was barred from ever serving as a police officer again.