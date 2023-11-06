Policeman's leg broken in 'unacceptable' assault

A special constable has had a leg broken during an attack in Plymouth, police have said.

The volunteer police officer was assaulted on Sunday night after being called out to reports of a man setting off fireworks in a sensory garden on The Hoe, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The force said the male officer was punched in the face and also suffered a broken leg.

He was receiving hospital treatment for his injuries, it added.

Police said officers were still trying to track the suspect down after he fled the scene.

In a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, the force said: "Assaults on police are absolutely not acceptable."

