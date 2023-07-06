PolicesayStratford man found with child porn on his phone

Jul. 6—He was charged with third-degree illegal possession of child pornography.

During Elias' arraignment Thursday afternoon Senior Assistant State's Attorney Nicholas Bove urged Superior Court Judge Maria del Pilar Gonzalez to set a high bond for Elias.

The defendant's lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Kim Mendola, urged leniency for Elias arguing he has a steady job and his family supports him.

"The allegations here are extremely concerning considering that he was on probation when he is accused of accessing the dark web and downloading child pornography," the judge said in setting the bond.

She continued the case to Sept. 7.

In October 2020, Elias was convicted of risk of injury to children and sentenced to five years of probation.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, on May 19 of this year the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was contacted by Elias' probation officer who reported that monitoring software on Elias' cellphone detected 243 videos and 8,219 still images that appeared to be of a sexual nature.

Elias' cellphone was seized by law enforcement agents who found 16 images and three videos on the phone that showed naked children in sexual positions, the affidavit states.

The affidavit continued that the images and videos had been accessed by Elias and downloaded from dark websites dedicated to the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.