Policing bill protest in U.K. city turns violent

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

Vehicles were set alight as protesters and police clashed in Bristol, southwest England, Sunday night following a massive rally against a bill that would give authorities more powers to restrict non-violent demonstrations.

Driving the news: Thousands of people participated in what local police described as a peaceful protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill — which critics say would "impose disproportionate controls on free expression and the right to protest," per the BBC.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A "small minority" turned the rally into a "violent disorder" that saw two police officers taken to the hospital — one with broken ribs and the other with a broken arm, according to a statement by Avon and Somerset Police Chief Superintendent Will White.

  • White said two police vehicles were set on fire during the unrest. Bedminster Fire Station, which responded to calls in Bristol reported other vehicles were also set alight.

What they're saying: Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is behind the proposed legislation, tweeted Sunday night that the scenes in the city were "unacceptable."

  • "Thuggery and disorder by a minority will never be tolerated," she said. "Our police officers put themselves in harms way to protect us all. My thoughts this evening are with those police officers injured."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Protesters clash with police in Bristol

    Thousands of protesters converged on the city centre, defying COVID-19 restrictions banning such gatherings and ignoring an appeal from the local police to express their views by joining virtual protests.Demonstrators set fire to a police vehicle, aimed fireworks at officers, scaled a police building and sprayed graffiti on it.Police, some in full riot gear, tackled protesters using batons and shields.

  • Police officers hurt, vehicles set on fire in violent protest in Bristol, England

    Two police officers were seriously injured and at least two police vehicles were set on fire in the city of Bristol in southwest England during violent scenes after a peaceful protest, police said. Thousands of demonstrators had converged on the city centre, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions, to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests. The local force, Avon and Somerset Police, said the demonstration began peacefully but was later turned into a violent disorder by a small minority.

  • Police and Demonstrators Clash During 'Kill the Bill' Protest in Bristol

    Protesters clashed with police during a “Kill the Bill” demonstration in Bristol, England, on March 21, in response to a new bill which would give police more power to restrict protests.Under the proposed bill police would have power to restrict protests that were “intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance,” a government briefing document said.Videos filmed by Billy Stockwell show demonstrators facing off with police, who are seen using batons, chanting, and throwing objects towards police on horseback outside of the Bridewell Police Station in Bristol. Credit: StockwellBilly/Filiz Gurer/EpigramPaper via Storyful

  • Bristol protest: 'Kill the bill' rally turns violent as police officers injured

    Full report: Priti Patel condemns 'thuggery' in Bristol Local Labour MPs among those to speak out against attacks on police Protesters branded 'mob of animals' by local police chief Disorder followed protest over new police and crime bill The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill explained: how will it change protests? Violent scenes which marred a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol that saw a police station attacked, officers injured and vehicles set alight have been widely condemned. Home Secretary Priti Patel branded the scenes "unacceptable" and said "thuggery and disorder" would never be tolerated. Mass gatherings are currently banned under coronavirus legislation and anyone breaching the regulations could be fined. What started as a non-violent demonstration on Sunday afternoon turned violent after hundreds of protesters descended on the New Bridewell police station. Two police officers were injured, suffering broken ribs and an arm, and taken to hospital during violent skirmishes with masked thugs. Later, protesters attempted to smash the windows of the glass-fronted police station.

  • Protesters March Against Lockdown Restrictions in London

    Demonstrators chanted ‘Freedom’ as they marched through central London on Saturday, March 20, to protest coronavirus restrictions.Henry Dukats shared video from Oxford Street showing the crowd marching from Hyde Park.Met Police made arrests as they moved to disperse the crowd. Police had warned people not to attend the protests as they were in violation of coronavirus restrictions. Police said those who attended and did not comply with requests to disperse may face “fixed penalty notice or arrest.”The protests came as 60 MPs joined campaign groups Big Brother Watch and Liberty in signing a letter to the home secretary calling for a change in COVID-19 restrictions to allow protests to take place during lockdown. Credit: Henry Dukats via Storyful

  • CARES Act Funding Opens Window onto How Minneapolis Private Schools Are Serving Low-Income Kids

    Shortly after Congress passed the first round of school stimulus funding last March, former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos issued guidance ordering a slice of it to be distributed to private schools. The idea met stiff resistance, with the NAACP filing a suit in federal court in Washington, D.C. The court ultimately rejected DeVos’ proposal. […]

  • China, U.S. to work on climate, Beijing says after rancorous meeting

    China and the United States will set up a joint working group on climate change, China's official Xinhua news agency said, in a potentially positive takeaway from what was an unusually rancorous high-level meeting. The top Chinese and U.S. diplomats, in their first meeting of Joe Biden's presidency on Thursday and Friday, publicly rebuked each other's policies at the start of what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska. But the Chinese delegation said after the meeting the two sides were "committed to enhancing communication and cooperation in the field of climate change," Xinhua said on Saturday.

  • Madness ensues: Ohio star's remarkable journey continues after NCAA upset

    Ohio's Jason Preston was a sports blogger not too long ago. Now he's pulling off unlikely upsets in the NCAA tournament.

  • Oil prices head higher after largest weekly slide since October

    Crude-oil futures head higher Monday, finding support after suffering from their largest weekly loss since October.

  • Cage Warriors 122: Paddy Pimblett tells UFC bosses to give him a call after 97-second win

    Former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Paddy Pimblett called for a shot in the UFC after a 97-second win at Cage Warriors 122.

  • Wandering walrus who fell asleep and had to go with the floe

    A walrus has never been so lost. A juvenile Arctic walrus, the size of a cow, was spotted at the weekend resting on a rock at a secluded beauty spot on the Pembrokeshire coast. Dubbed a little unkindly as "Wally the Walrus", the juvenile marine mammal is thought to have fallen asleep on an ice sheet in its native Greenland and drifted thousands of miles south into warmer waters. The RSPCA officer dispatched to check on the walrus's well-being, described the sighting - with perhaps a little understatement - as "surreal". The walrus - it's unclear if it's a male or female because no one would dare to get close enough to find out - was first spotted on Valentia Island off the Kerry coast of Ireland, a week ago.

  • Police use water cannon as German lockdown protest turns violent

    Police deployed water cannon and pepper spray after a gathering of some 20,000 protesters against lockdown and other coronavirus rules in central Germany turned violent, with some demonstrators throwing bottles at police. Protesters from all over Germany converged on the central city of Kassel for the march, which was organised by the "Querdenker" - "Lateral Thinkers" - online conspiracy movement. "Bottles were thrown and there were attempts to break through barriers," police said on Twitter.

  • Atlanta spa shootings: Who are the victims?

    Six of the eight people killed were Asian women. Here's what we know so far about the victims.

  • Obama-era officials return to White House under Biden after getting very rich in the interim

    Several former Obama staffers return to White House as multimillionaires and with closer ties to corporate interests

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Republicans who backed Trump's impeachment warn Democrats not to challenge Iowa election

    Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives are warning Democrats not to set a "dangerous precedent" by challenging the certified results of a disputed House election in Iowa. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District by only six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast. State election officials certified the results and Miller-Meeks was sworn into office in January.

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex's chief of staff steps down

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's chief of staff has stepped down after less than a year in the role. Catherine St-Laurent, who previously held senior roles at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, started working for Harry and Meghan in April 2020. As well as acting as the couple's chief of staff, she was also the executive director of their non-profit organisation, Archewell Foundation. A spokesman for the Sussexes confirmed that the Montreal-born mother-of-two will transition to an "advisory" role and be replaced by James Holt, the couple's UK spokesman. It comes after Harry and Meghan appointed Ben Browning as Archewell's head of content to "work closely with Netflix and Spotify", with whom the couple signed multi-million dollar deals last year. It means the two most powerful people in the Sussexes' top team are now both white males, despite the couple having voiced their concerns about a lack of diversity in the Royal family. A statement issued on behalf of Archewell made clear that it would also be advised by Invisible Hand, "a female-led, diverse team" based in New York and run by Genevieve Roth. Toya Holness, the global press secretary for Archewell, said: "Archewell is incredibly pleased to welcome Ben, Genevieve and the Invisible Hand team to the organisation. "Along with the appointment of James Holt as executive director of Archewell Foundation, they join a rapidly expanding team that's deeply dedicated to advancing systemic cultural change and supporting compassionate communities across the world."

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson complained about the failed drug hydroxychloroquine not getting FDA approval, and refused to say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe

    In trying to defend himself against being cast as a conspiracy theorist, Johnson doubled down on COVID-19 falsehoods in a New York Times interview.

  • Trump continues to insist that Pence should have 'gone back' after the Capitol riots to overturn the 2020 election results

    Trump supporters waged a violent insurrection on January 6 under the false belief that Pence and Congress could invalidate election results.

  • Gerard Butler says training 6 hours a day for ripped '300' look was 'ruining' his body

    Looking back on the breakout hit, the actor said while making the movie he thought it was going to "suck."