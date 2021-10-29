Policing and crime become flashpoints in Minneapolis mayor race
More than a dozen people are vying to become Minneapolis mayor. With crime on the rise in the city, police reform has taken center stage in the election -- and voters will decide if the police force should be replaced with a public safety agency. CBSN Minnesota political reporter Caroline Cummings joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Greene to discuss the candidates and the questions on the ballot.