Policing a key issue as Seattle chooses new mayor
Seattle voters are choosing a new mayor and policing is a key issue in the race, months after calls to defund the police department (Nov. 2)
Seattle voters are choosing a new mayor and policing is a key issue in the race, months after calls to defund the police department (Nov. 2)
A lawyer for Rittenhouse repeated the N-word twice in his opening statement while quoting Joseph Rosenbaum, who his client is accused of killing.
The Navy still wasn't sure last week, but it has now completed its investigation into the incident involving USS Connecticut, a new report says.
Fox NewsFox News anchor Martha MacCallum found herself admitting on Tuesday that it was a “little bit of a misnomer” to claim critical race theory was being taught to young Virginia children after one parent called out such misinformation on Fox’s airwaves.Hours before the polls closed in the closely watched Virginia gubernatorial race, MacCallum sat down with two Loudoun County mothers—a Democrat and a Republican—who had already cast their ballots, asking them about the issues they found most i
Practicality is in.
Miranda Lambert and her husband dressed up as Charlie and Maverick from Top Gun for Halloween, and fans and celebrities are freaking out over the look.
TikTok user Chelsie Gleason went viral after sharing this shocking gym video
Kody Brown is also married to Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown
Grab these assets before the billionaires do.
Some QAnon conspiracy theorists gathered in Dallas as a theory circulated that John F. Kennedy Jr. would reappear and announce Trump was reinstated.
Patterson met with some of his ex assistants to go over his game plan for No. 14 Baylor.
Kate Beckinsale shows off her totally sculpted legs in a brand new Instagram photo. The 48-year-old actress says yoga and compound exercises keep her in shape.
Parents of Black students at a Florida high school are infuriated after they say their children were suspended for getting into an altercation with a […]
On Tuesday, voters in Virginia will elect a replacement for outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam. Here’s what the latest polls and betting odds tell us.
An encounter with an alligator on a golf course in Gulfport, Mississippi, had a foursome of golfers laughing, and for good reason.
The 53-year-old actress and 39-year-old musician Josh Bryant got engaged in New York City on Wednesday.
The British actress shows off a new two-piece.
Kyle Busch used an offensive slur in a post-race interview Sunday. Busch was angry with fellow driver Brad Keselowski.
"Let's go, Brandon" is becoming a rallying cry and is all the rage for the Republican base, filling as a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden.
A 34-year-old man attempted to get away from police over the weekend by jumping from the top of a Florida bridge into a river after losing control of a stolen van, authorities said.
The 49ers got some help in the pass rush department trading for former Texan Charles Omenihu.