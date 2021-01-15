Policing the Police: Germany's Lessons for the U.S.

Joseph P. Williams

The pair of images, captured amid the melee that erupted inside the U.S. Capitol last week, are difficult to look at, but not hard to interpret.

One photo, shot overhead from the portico, shows a frenzied mob of extremists who support President Donald Trump -- wearing Make America Great Again gear or sporting paraphernalia such as yellow Gadsden flags -- swarming a uniformed Capitol Hill police officer attempting to guard the building. As some in the mob tried to drag him down steps of the portico, others clubbed him with various objects, including a metal crutch.

The other image shows another Capitol Police officer mingling with a group of rioters standing amid debris in a lobby. Instead of arresting the invaders, he posed with them for a selfie.

The sharp contrast of an officer hanging with members of the same far-right mob that is attacking his comrade stunned observers, raising questions about whether the rioters had allies in police uniforms. But Seth Jones wasn't surprised: The same problem he's seen in Germany's police departments has been exposed as an issue in American law enforcement.

"One of the most significant German problems has been the prevalence of these extremist views" among members sworn to uphold the law and protect the public, says Jones, a senior global security analyst for the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "What's not clear at the moment is to what degree there are similarities and how prevalent" they are.

For decades, authorities in Berlin and other German cities have struggled to root out elements of the far right in law enforcement, including supporters of various white-power movements. Last year alone, investigators staged raids on the homes of police officers across the country, seizing dozens of weapons, confiscating illegal Nazi literature and foiling at least one apparent assassination plot against a local politician.

Yet the movement to eradicate secret white supremacist movements within the law-enforcement ranks has become a high-stakes game of Whack-a-Mole for German authorities: Every cell upended or plot foiled is often quickly replaced by another underground network of officers who, analysts say, hate immigrants, minorities and the government they believe coddles them at the expense of "true Germans."

[SURVEYS: Interacting With Different People Boosts Views of Diversity]

The death of George Floyd, an African American man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police in May 2020, ignited a summer of nationwide protests in the United States against police use of deadly force against African Americans and exported the Black Lives Matter movement worldwide. Yet experts who study extremism in law enforcement say the U.S., like Germany, has long ignored racist extremism in police departments, blaming the deadly force problem on "a few bad apples."

But the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, in which some of the off-duty officers reportedly flashed their badges, carried firearms and wore body armor, has brought the problem into sharp relief .

Men and women sworn to uphold the law, yet participating in an armed, violent insurrection raises thorny questions about how deeply far-right elements have penetrated U.S. law enforcement, and whether Germany can provide useful lessons in uprooting it.

"I spent a lot of time believing that the reason why there was so much racism and hatred in our country was because we never faced our racist history," says Vida Johnson, a Georgetown University law professor who studies extremism in U.S. law enforcement. Yet Germany has atoned for the rise of Nazis and the Holocaust, children learn the unsparing lessons about the war and the government has taken steps to prevent a reoccurrence, including banning far-right political parties and Nazi symbols; the country's "Volksverhetzung," (incitement to hatred) laws criminalize hate speech.

"In Germany, every kid at every grade level, elementary school and high school -- they talk about the Holocaust and about hatred, and there's markers to the Holocaust throughout the country," says Johnson. "Yet they have a significant problem with racism now. That, to me, is really scary."

[MORE: 10 Countries Seen to Care the Most About Human Rights]

In the U.S., numbers compiled after the riot tell part of the story.

The Appeal, an investigative journalism website, compiled a spreadsheet of law enforcement officers who were involved in the Capitol Hill riot. The data shows that 31 law enforcement officers from more than a dozen states -- including California sheriff's deputies, detectives from big-city departments such as New York's and a police chief from small-town New England -- are under arrest, under investigation or implicated in the Capitol Hill riot.

But that number doesn't include the Capitol Police, where at least two officers have been suspended and several more are under investigation for their actions that day.

In her research, Johnson found that since 1990 there have been at least 100 racist incidents involving police in more than 40 different states. The offenses range from officers sending bigoted emails or text messages to making offensive remarks on social media.

And a report from the Brennan Center, a public policy think tank based at New York University, found that departments atoning for high-profile incidents of racist misconduct or brutality usually accept or ignore explicitly racist activity among the rank and file, such as membership in the League of the South or the KKK.

After turning a blind eye to the problem for decades, authorities in Germany have launched a campaign against racist elements from police departments at the local, state and federal levels. Yet while America and Germany share the same difficult issue, their approaches to it are sharply different.

Jones, the CSIS expert, says Germany has tried to tackle the problem head on, raiding officers' homes and aggressively disruptingnetworks. Authorities issue periodic reports analyzing the problem, and the government has banned extremist political parties like Sturmbrigade 44, which promoted reestablishment of the Nazi state.

By contrast, Jones says, there has been next to no official analysis of extremism in U.S. law enforcement, Nazi symbols are considered freedom of expression and any attempt to ban extremist groups would likely end with a First Amendment lawsuit.

Still, even with laws banning hate speech and Nazi regalia, Germany has struggled to control the spread of extremism among police. Last year alone, authorities broke up several right-wing networks, including a group calling itself Northern Cross.

Self-styled commandos who met in a private online chat group, Northern Cross members amassed an arsenal of weapons, tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition, body bags and enough food rations for short-term survival off the grid. Led by an active-duty police officer who was also a trained sniper, the group accumulated supplies through like-minded connections in the German army.

Their alleged plot -- kidnap or kill politicians they believe indulge minorities and immigrants but ignore hard-working white people like them -- was thwarted when police raided homes of Northern Cross members. Besides the weapons and ammo, authorities found a sketch of the home of a local politician on their hit list; he'd allowed two police officers to draw it when they told him they were investigating death threats against him.

Both Jones and Johnson, the Georgetown professor, believe that the pro-Trump riot at Congress underscores that the government must act with urgency to eliminate white supremacists from a profession that is supposed to protect and serve the public, including people of color.

To break up the networks, Jones says, local and national authorities like the FBI should take a few lessons from Germany: Determine the extent of the problem and how it manifests itself in law enforcement operations.

"One of the biggest issues I've had in the U.S., even over the last year, is how little information the U.S. government has provided publicly about the state of the threat - the number of plots, the number of attacks," Jones says. "The FBI doesn't generally provide public information or even numbers. And when the (Department of Homeland Security) provides it, it's generally slightly old."

Jones says it was no coincidence so many off-duty officers are being swept up in post-riot arrests; indeed, she says, it could explain why police use a heavy hand with Black Lives Matter protesters but look past a threat in plain view.

They apparently couldn't imagine the danger of a pro-Trump rally of people "who had Blue Lives Matter flags, and look like people in their family," she says.

Jones and Johnson agree that job one is to summon the political will for an accurate, detailed assessment of far-right organizations in law enforcement, starting with the Capitol Police. Next up: Sweeping reforms, including overhauling laws and labor contracts that keep rogue officers on the job.

"It's very difficult to fire officers in most jurisdictions because of the power that police unions have," Jones says. For years, she says, municipalities have given in to union demands that set high standards for termination; as a result, "you've got officers who murder people who still end up on the force after years of appeals."

Until that changes, she says, nothing will.

Joseph P. Williams writes for the Healthiest Communities section, exploring and investigating the social determinants of health including poverty, racial inequity and access to care. He joined U.S. News & World Report in 2014 as an editor and writer in the News section, covering national news, politics and the U.S. Supreme Court. Before coming to U.S. News, Williams worked as a senior editor at Blue Nation Review; as a political analyst for print, television and radio outlets including "The Jeff Santos Show" and "Washington Watch with Roland Martin"; and as an editor and White House reporter for Politico. Previously, Williams worked as the living editor and the deputy Washington, D.C., bureau chief for The Boston Globe, the assistant managing editor for local news at the (Minnesota) Star Tribune, and a staff reporter for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. A graduate of the University of Richmond, Williams was awarded a Nieman Fellowship by Harvard University in 1995 to study race and the judicial system. Follow him on Twitter, connect with him on LinkedIn or email him at JWilliams@usnews.com.

Latest Stories

  • GOP lawmakers explain why they voted for Trump's impeachment: 'It hurts my heart'

    Some of the House Republicans who supported Wednesday’s impeachment of President Trump are providing detailed explanations for their votes in the face of backlash from GOP loyalists.

  • Man accused of throwing fire extinguisher at Capitol police arrested

    The man accused of throwing a fire extinguisher during the Washington, D.C. riots last week has been arrested. Robert Sanford, a retired Chester Fire Department firefighter, was arrested on Thursday and charged with assault on a police officer, among other offenses. Attorney Enrique Latoison argues Sanford went on a free bus to the rally for Trump at the Capitol, but he did not enter the government building.

  • Georgia's First Vietnamese American State Rep Wears Áo Dài to Swear-In

    Bee Nguyen, Georgia's first Vietnamese American state representative, donned an áo dài to her swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. Regarded as the most popular national costume of Vietnam, the áo dài for women is a long dress with a contoured top that flows over loose-fitting trousers that reach the sole of the feet. Nguyen, 39, decided to wear the garment in response to the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, in which rioters carried the South Vietnamese flag.

  • Florida man sued for not paying up after betting on Trump

    A friendly $100 wager over the 2020 Presidential election has landed in a Florida small claims court. Before the election, Sean Hynes, a Trump supporter from St. Petersburg, reached out to Jeffrey Costa, an acquaintance who is a Biden supporter from Atlanta. The deal was sealed on Facebook Messenger: If Trump won, Costa would pay $100.

  • Sasse: Capitol Rioters ‘Weren’t Drunks Who Got Rowdy — They Were Terrorists’

    Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) on Friday called for the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week to be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” saying those who participated in the unrest that left five dead were “terrorists attacking this country’s constitutionally-mandated transfer of power.” Sasse’s comments come after the Department of Justice said in court documents that the rioters breached the Capitol with the intent to “capture and assassinate elected officials.” In a memo requesting that “QAnon shaman” Jacob Anthony Chansley be kept in detention, Justice Department lawyers in Arizona wrote that “strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol” show that the intent was to harm elected officials. Sasse said it would be “wrong” of “rage-peddlers” to “try to whitewash the attack on the Capitol, saying that a few bad apples got out of control.” “Every American needs to understand what the Department of Justice has just made public: Investigators have strong evidence to suggest that some of the rioters who stormed the United States Capitol planned to kidnap and possibly assassinate the Vice President,” he said. “These men weren’t drunks who got rowdy — they were terrorists attacking this country’s constitutionally-mandated transfer of power,” he added. “They failed, but they came dangerously close to starting a bloody constitutional crisis.” He concluded: “They must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The FBI is investigating widespread calls for violence across the country and every American has an obligation to lower the temperature.” Last week, before the House impeached President Trump for a second time on an “incitement of insurrection” charge, Sasse had vowed to consider any articles of impeachment against Trump that came before the Senate. “The House, if they come together and have a process, I will definitely consider whatever articles they might move,” Sasse said in an interview with CBS. “I believe the president has disregarded his oath of office…what he did was wicked.”

  • FBI says over 100 people arrested for Capitol siege, including 'liberal activist,' Confederate flag bearer

    FBI Director Christopher Wray, in his first public comments since the Jan. 6 violent siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump, said Thursday that law enforcement has arrested more than 100 people in connection with the assault and is aware of "an extensive amount of concerning online chatter" ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.Most of those arrested so far have been far-right militants, off-duty police, retired military personnel, GOP officials, QAnon adherents, and white supremacists. For example, the man photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag through the Capitol, Kevin Seefried, and his son, Hunter Seefried, surrendered to the FBI in Delaware on Thursday, the Justice Department said.Embed from Getty ImagesAuthorities also arrested "liberal activist" John Sullivan on Thursday, making him, Politico says, "the first person to be charged who appears to have been active in liberal causes." Sullivan, who filmed the siege, claims he was just following the rioters as a "journalist," but the FBI said his own video showed him to be a booster of the lawlessness and even an active participant.Trump supporters, including Rudy Giuliani, and conservative media outlets pointed to Sullivan's arrest to bolster their counterfactual claim that "antifa" or Black Lives Matter were actually behind the assault on the Capitol. But "even before his arrest, left wing activists had described concerns in that community, going back some time, that Sullivan was a provocateur working with others, including his brother James, who has ties to the Proud Boys and runs a pro-Trump organization," Marcy Wheeler notes at EmptyWheel.> pic.twitter.com/oRri9hyHGv> > — New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) January 7, 2021"Sullivan's presence in the Capitol, and his previous record of anti-Trump activism, has been the focus of frenzied attention in the right-wing media," Robert Mackey reports at The Intercept, while "left-wing organizers have been keen to stress that they ejected Sullivan from their ranks months ago." Since adopting the nom de guerre "Activist John" last summer, Mackey notes, Sullivan has been blacklisted by "left-wing organizers associated with Black Lives Matter and antifascism in Utah, California, and the Pacific Northwest" who say he's "either a right-wing infiltrator or a dangerously naive amateur."More stories from theweek.com Trump's vaccine delay is getting suspicious The worst-case scenario for America's immediate future Do Democrats realize the danger they are in?

  • Army soldier arrested after military spouse murdered at Hawaii barracks

    Selena Roth, a 25-year-old Army veteran and spouse, was killed at Schofield Barracks on Oahu.

  • Wisconsin teen charged with killing infant daughter in woods

    A 16-year-old boy has admitted fatally shooting his newborn daughter and leaving her body inside a fallen tree in the woods in southern Wisconsin, according to prosecutors. Logan Kruckenburg-Anderson, of Albany, is charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. According to a criminal complaint, the teen took the infant shortly after she was born Jan. 5 to a wooded area in Albany, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee, placed her inside a fallen tree and shot her twice in the head.

  • North Korea unveils 'world's strongest weapon' at military parade

    Wearing a giant furry hat, black leather jacket and a beaming smile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un introduced “the world’s strongest weapon” – a new submarine-launched ballistic missile – at a nighttime parade on Thursday in Pyongyang. The display of North Korea’s military might followed a rare congress of the ruling Workers' Party, during which leader Kim denounced the United States as his country's “foremost principal enemy” and vowed to strengthen the North’s nuclear war deterrent. On Friday, the reclusive regime’s state media released 100 photos of a mass celebration of the national armory, including tanks and rocket launchers, all flanked by rows of marching soldiers, noticeably not wearing masks. Military aircraft were illuminated by LED lights as they flew overhead in formation. “They’d like us to notice that they’re getting more proficient with larger solid rocket boosters,” tweeted Ankit Panda, a North Korea expert and author of ‘Kim Jong Un and the Bomb’, as the parade unfolded in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung square. As the spectacle reached its climax, the military rolled out what analysts said appeared to be new variants of solid-fuel short-range ballistic missiles – which are more quickly deployed than liquid-fuelled versions - and four Pukguksong-class submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).

  • Australia to kill pigeon that made extraordinary journey from Oregon

    A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000-kilometer (8,000-mile) Pacific Ocean crossing from the United States to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it.

  • Pence has reportedly called Harris to offer congratulations for the 1st time

    Less than a week before the inauguration, Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly called Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to offer his congratulations.Pence and Harris spoke over the phone Thursday, with Pence congratulating the incoming vice president and offering "his belated assistance," The New York Times reported on Friday and The Associated Press confirmed.This is the first time Pence and Harris have spoken since their debate in October, and the call was "described as gracious and pleasant," the Times writes. President Trump has yet to speak with President-elect Joe Biden since the election, having spent more than two months falsely claiming to have won.Pence may invite Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, to the vice-presidential residence prior to next week's inauguration, according to the Times, though this is reportedly not set in stone due to scheduling issues created by the ongoing security concerns following last week's Capitol riot.Trump is reportedly expected to leave Washington, D.C. the morning of the inauguration. The president previously confirmed he will skip Biden's swearing-in, but Pence is expected to attend.More stories from theweek.com Trump's vaccine delay is getting suspicious The worst-case scenario for America's immediate future Do Democrats realize the danger they are in?

  • Army private charged in sexual assault of 19-year-old NC soldier who later died

    An Army private first class was arraigned on sexual assault charges before a military judge.

  • Waitress credited with helping boy after noticing bruises

    A Florida waitress who noticed bruises on an 11-year-old boy flashed him a handwritten note asking him if he needed help, and when he nodded yes, she called the police, authorities said. Orlando police credited Flaviane Carvalho, a waitress at Mrs. Potato Restaurant, with coming to the boy's aid on New Year's Eve when the child’s parents weren’t looking. Police took the boy to a hospital where doctors found bruises on his face, earlobes and arms.

  • Local newspapers turn on Lauren Boebert as 68 state politicians demand investigation into Capitol riot role

    Lauren Boebert is under fire for sharing details about the location of the House speaker during the Capitol riots

  • The White House said it was unlocking a vaccine reserve — but it was reportedly already empty

    A reserve of second-dose COVID-19 vaccines set to be repurposed as first doses is already empty, state and federal officials briefed on distribution plans tell The Washington Post.Both the coronavirus vaccines currently authorized in the U.S. require two doses to be fully effective. So when distribution of first doses began, the Trump administration held back matching second doses to make sure recipients would be fully protected against COVID-19. Amid a massive demand for more doses, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced earlier this week that the department would begin doling out those reserved doses to more people, saying increased production speed would make up for the soon-to-be-depleted reserve.But as officials soon learned, the federal government had stopped stockpiling second dose vaccines weeks ago, they tell the Post. Both first and second doses were instead taken right off the manufacturing line. That meant Azar's announcement reportedly released a stockpile that didn't exist. The U.S. had already reached its maximum distribution capacity, and new doses distributors were expecting next week weren't coming, the Post reports.HHS spokesperson Michael Pratt confirmed in an email to the Post that the last of the reserve had been taken out for shipment this weekend. He didn't acknowledge Azar's comments, but said Operation Warp Speed had "always intended to transition from holding second doses in reserve as manufacturing stabilizes and we gained confidence in the ability for a consistent flow of vaccines." he also said states had only ordered 75 percent of the vaccines available to them. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Trump's vaccine delay is getting suspicious The worst-case scenario for America's immediate future Do Democrats realize the danger they are in?

  • Netflix Crime Series to Explore the Mysterious Death of Elisa Lam at 'Serial Killer' Hotel

    An upcoming Netflix docuseries will look at the disappearance and death of Canadian tourist Elisa Lam, who stayed at the infamous Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles in 2013. The details: The docuseries, titled “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel,” was revealed this week by executive producer and director Joe Berlinger, according to Variety. The series attempts to deconstruct what happened to the 21-year-old Canadian student during her stay at the Cecil Hotel.

  • More Inside Artist Jorge Pardo's Transformed Bushwick Carriage House

    When it came to the lighting in his home, Pardo drew inspiration from the insides of fruits, nuts, and seeds, as well as sea creatures and machine parts.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Spanish kings's former lover says he was behind threats to kill her over hunting trip scandal

    The one-time lover of Spain's former king has accused him of ordering the secret service to deliver death threats to her after their relationship was exposed. Speaking as a witness in a court hearing on Friday, Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein stated that her life and those of her children were threatened by the then head of Spain’s CNI secret service, General Félix Sanz Roldán, in her London hotel room in May 2012. The beginning of the alleged campaign of harassment came weeks after a disastrous elephant-hunting trip to Botswana had led to her relationship with Juan Carlos becoming public knowledge. “Sanz Roldán and King Juan Carlos were at great pains to make it clear that it was Juan Carlos who was giving orders to Sanz Roldán, that these orders were coming from the top,” the 56-year-old businesswoman said, speaking to the court in Madrid via a video link from Westminster Magistrates Court. The comments came in a trial in which former Spanish police commissioner José Manuel Villarejo faced charges of slander and false accusation against Mr Sanz Roldán. Mr Villarejo was facing defamation charges after he accused Mr Sanz Roldán of threatening Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein during a 2017 television interview. Mr Villarejo has been remanded in custody since November 2017 while he is investigated on dozens of counts of alleged illegal espionage and other offences. In court, Mr Villarejo said he had been commissioned by the CNI to meet Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein in London in 2015 “to gain her confidence” and convince her to hand over sensitive documents and defuse the dispute between her and Juan Carlos. Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein ratified that she had told Mr Villarejo that Mr Sanz Roldán had said he “could not guarantee my safety and that of my children” during a meeting she said was arranged by Juan Carlos in London’s The Connaught hotel. Since a tape of the conversation between Mr Villarejo and Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein was leaked to the media in 2018, she and other associates of Juan Carlos have been placed under investigation in Switzerland for alleged money laundering. After prosecutors at Spain’s Supreme Court also opened a probe into the former monarch last June, Juan Carlos left Spain and has remained in exile in UAE since.

  • White Army vet charged in shooting Black girl at Trump rally

    A white military veteran shot and wounded a 15-year-old girl when he fired his gun into a car carrying four Black teenagers during a tense confrontation at a rally in support of President Donald Trump near the Iowa Capitol last month. Michael McKinney, 25, is charged with attempted murder in the Dec. 6 shooting in Des Moines. McKinney, who was heavily armed and wearing body armor, told police he fired the shot in self-defense.

  • It's Playtime: 8 Beautiful Games for Grown-Ups

    You'll love the twist these designers have put on old-school entertainmentOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest