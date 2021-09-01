New policy will quickly provide police and judges the criminal history of juveniles in effort to respond to surge in car thefts around Connecticut

Judges and police will now receive information faster on the criminal history of juveniles before deciding whether they can be released after an arrest late at night and on weekends, under a new initiative that went into effect Wednesday.

Democrats praised the administrative change as an important bipartisan development in response to a recent wave of car thefts and break-ins by juveniles. Republicans said the change does not go far enough, renewing a call for a special legislative session to make more detailed improvements.

The administrative change by the state’s Judicial Branch started Sept. 1 and creates a system providing detailed information about issues like probation and detention orders that judges often have not had access to at home late at night and on weekends. Legislators said they were stunned to learn that judges did not have immediate access to a juvenile’s entire criminal record so that they could make better decisions about whether to release a juvenile who has been charged with a crime.

Juveniles are currently held for a maximum of six hours before they are released.

Car thefts in Hartford and surrounding municipalities have been on the rise, including a recent spate of carjackings where drivers have been forced from their vehicles. Vehicle thefts in Connecticut increased by about 20% in 2020, reflecting a national trend, according to researchers at Central Connecticut State University.

House Speaker Matt Ritter of Hartford said providing faster information to judges and police was the top issue that generated bipartisan agreement among a working group that has studied the issue in recent months.

“It seems like one of the most logical suggestions to get this information into police departments’ hands,’' Ritter said in an interview. “If you’re a judge, on a Saturday night, and you get a police department request for detention and they can show the history of it, it’s far more likely to approve a detention order. ... I think this will go a long way. This, and the return to school, hopefully will make a big difference’' in combating juvenile crime.

Ritter added, “I think this one may make the most difference, quite frankly, of all the suggestions that I’ve heard so far.’'

Now, a juvenile probation officer will be on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide criminal histories that the judges often did not have in the recent past. In addition, officials said the information should be available about one hour after requested by a police department.

Deputy House Republican leader Rosa Rebimbas of Naugatuck said the reform does not go far enough and a special legislative session is needed to make more changes. She said the administrative change was a minor fix when compared to multiple reforms offered by Republicans.

“Now is not the time to let ourselves get distracted from the true goal of this process, which is to keep Connecticut residents safe,’' Rebimbas said. “The goal for our caucus has never been just to give the public any solution they might accept - the goal was to actually fix our juvenile justice practices so people no longer have to fear for their lives while pumping their gas or running their errands.’'

As a former ranking member of the judiciary committee, Rebimbas has been involved in the negotiations over the changes.

“In the time it has taken the Judiciary to implement this change, a woman was ripped out of her car in Rocky Hill at gunpoint, and her entire life has been changed,’' Rebimbas said of a recent carjacking of a Porsche in the parking lot of a bakery on a Saturday afternoon. “We don’t have the time to keep nibbling away at the edges of this issue. Lives are increasingly on the line.”

Democrats have repeatedly rejected the calls for a special session, saying they are focused more on rehabilitating troubled youths instead of sending them to prison. Ritter is not calling for a special session now, but he said he is not ruling it out in the future as lawmakers seek solutions to juvenile crime.

Sen. John Kissel, an Enfield Republican who has served more than 25 years on the judiciary committee, hailed the bipartisan move. More, however, needs to be done, he said.

“But our work must continue, because as we see in the news every day, the tragedies continue,” Kissel said. “The violence continues and the vehicle thefts continue. For repeat offenders, there must be accountability, and there must be consequences. All stakeholders and voices must be heard as we address the root causes of crime, including opportunities and support systems.’'

For years, Democrats have pushed to “raise the age’' so that 16 and 17-year-old youths would be handled in juvenile court, rather than adult court with more hardened criminals. Before the 2018 change in the law, juveniles who were arrested on Fridays at 6 p.m. could be held throughout the entire weekend until the courts reopened on Monday morning.

The hit-and-run death of a 53-year-old jogger in New Britain on June 29 has galvanized Republicans and police chiefs over the issue. Police arrested a 17-year-old New Britain male who was driving the stolen vehicle has been arrested 13 times over the last 3 1/2 years, including on charges of robbery, reckless driving, assault with a knife, larceny and possession of narcotics, police said.

New Britain’s police chief, Christopher W. Chute, said that nine juveniles in New Britain who are “the worst offenders’' have been arrested an average of 18 times between the ages of 12 and 17. One of them was arrested 25 times, including assault on police, threatening, and evading responsibility. Another has been arrested 40 times since the age of 12, including stolen motor vehicle, assaults on police, burglary, and robbery with a firearm, the chief said.

