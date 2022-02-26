In policy shift, Berlin approves export of RPGs from Netherlands to Ukraine

·2 min read

(Reuters) -Germany has approved the delivery of 400 RPGs from the Netherlands to Ukraine, the defence ministry in Berlin said, confirming a shift in policy after Berlin faced criticism for refusing to send weapons to Kyiv, unlike other Western allies.

"The approval has been confirmed by the chancellery," a spokesman for the defence ministry said on Saturday. The rocket-propelled grenades come from stocks of the German military.

Germany has a long-standing policy of not exporting weapons to war zones, rooted partly in its bloody 20th-century history and resulting pacifism. Countries aiming to onpass German weapons exports need to apply for approval in Berlin first.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had repeatedly referred to this policy in recent weeks when refusing to deliver lethal weapons to Ukraine.

Kyiv's ambassador to Germany on Saturday urged Berlin to join the Netherlands and supply Ukraine with Stinger air defence rockets.

"Damn it, it's finally time to help us," Andriy Melnyk told Reuters in an interview at the Ukrainian embassy.

"We need air defence and we need a no fly zone," Melnyk said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Dutch government said in a letter to parliament that it will supply 200 air defence rockets to Ukraine as quickly as possible.

Berlin also still has to decide about a request by Estonia that wants to pass on old GDR howitzers to Ukraine. Finland had bought the howitzers in the 90s after the fall of the Berlin wall, and later re-sold them to Estonia.

Germany's offer in late January to supply 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine to help defend against a potential Russian invasion was dismissed by Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko as "a joke". Berlin has also handed over a field hospital to Kyiv.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Andreas Rinke, Riham Alkousaa, Oliver Ellrodt; Editing by John Chalmers and Ros Russell)

Recommended Stories

  • NATO allies to provide more weapons to Ukraine, Stoltenberg says

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday the alliance was deploying parts of its combat-ready response force and would continue to send weapons to Ukraine, including air defences, while saying that Russia was trying to topple the Ukrainian government. "We see rhetoric, the messages, which is strongly indicating that the aim is to remove the democratically elected government in Kyiv," he told a news conference following a virtual meeting of NATO leaders. Some of the 30 NATO allies announced the type of weapons that they would supply Ukraine, including air defences, he said, without giving details.

  • Germany to send thousands of weapons to Ukraine in major reversal

    Germany will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to Ukraine, marking a complete reversal in Berlin's restrictive arms export policy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Saturday.Why it matters: Germany has for months come under intense criticism for its response to Russia's aggression toward Ukraine. The government said its "historical responsibilities" prevented it from shipping arms to conflict zones, and had previously blocked other NATO allies from transferring German-o

  • Street fighting breaks out as Russian forces push into Kyiv

    Street fighting breaks out as Russian forces push into Kyiv

  • Satellite images show severe damage to Ukrainian airbases after they were reportedly struck by missiles

    Imagery from US company Planet shows smoke rising up from the Mykolaiv and Chuhuiv airbases in Ukraine.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls for U.S.-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine

    GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls for U.S.-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine

  • German defense ministry preps citizens for possible military movements

    According to the announcement, all levels of the Bundeswehr are tasked to make preparations for switching to a quick-reaction posture in case of a NATO Response Force deployment.

  • Ukraine says its military is being targeted by Belarusian hackers

    Ukrainian cybersecurity officials say hackers from neighbouring Belarus are targeting the private email addresses of Ukrainian military personnel "and related individuals". In an announcement posted to Facebook, Ukraine's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) said the hackers were using password-stealing emails to break into Ukrainian soldiers' email accounts and using the compromised address books to send further malicious messages. Belarus' Embassy in London did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

  • Finland, Sweden brush off Moscow's warning on joining NATO

    Finland and Sweden have brushed off warnings from neighboring Russia that their possible joining of NATO would trigger “serious military-political consequences” from Moscow for the two countries. A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry Friday voiced concern about what it described as efforts by the United States and some of its allies to “drag” Finland and Sweden into NATO and warned that Moscow would be forced to take retaliatory measures if they join the alliance.

  • Russian aggression "not limited to Ukraine": NATO Response Force deploys for first time

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced Friday that the alliance has activated elements of the 40,000-troop NATO Response Force (NRF) for the first time, warning at a press conference: "The Kremlin's objectives are not limited to Ukraine."Why it matters: Stoltenberg has called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "the most serious security crisis we have faced in Europe for decades." The NRF will deploy "on land, at sea, and in the air" in eastern Europe for the purposes of collective defense.

  • Merchant ships have been targeted by Russian missiles, while the French Navy intercepted a cargo vessel heading for St. Petersburg, reports say

    The secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization is urging "all parties to take steps to ensure" safe passage across the seas.

  • Ukrainian forces target Russian airfield near border: report

    Ukrainian forces have targeted a Russian airfield near the border, local reports and geolocated social media video and images show.The images and videos show a missile striking a Russian military airfield near the border of Ukraine, but it is unclear who is responsible for the incident, CNN reported.A source in the law enforcement agencies near the airbase told local outlet Komsomolskaya Pravda it was a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile that hit the...

  • UK says bulk of Russian forces 30 km from the centre of Kyiv

    Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that the bulk of Russian forces involved in the advance on Ukraine's capital Kyiv were now 30 km (19 miles) from the city centre. Britain, which earlier disputed Russian reports that Russian forces had captured the southeastern city of Melitopol, said the Ukrainian military was continuing to put up staunch resistance across the country. "Russian forces have continued their advance on Kyiv with the bulk of their forces now 30 km from the centre of the city," the defence ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky defiant as Russians close in on Kyiv

    The Ukrainian leader has released a number of videos on social media addressing his citizens to assure them that he has no plans to leave the country. The latest Zelensky video was posted on Saturday morning. Speaking outside Gorodetsky House, a building opposite the presidential office in Kyiv, Zelensky said: “Good morning everybody. Do not believe fake news. I am here. We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our country. Our weapons are our strength.” He added: “This is our land. Our country. Our children. We will protect all of them.”

  • By invading Ukraine, Putin loses allies in eastern Europe

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shocked the former Soviet satellite states of Central and Eastern Europe, drawing strong condemnation even from the region’s most pro-Kremlin politicians. Two until now major pro-Russian voices in the European Union, Czech President Milos Zeman and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, didn't mince their words in criticizing Moscow’s most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

  • Report: China told Russia about U.S. intel on invasion

    U.S. officials tried half a dozen times over three months to get China to help head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine — but were repeatedly rebuffed by Beijing, The New York Times reports.Why it matters: The U.S. kept presenting Beijing with intelligence on Russia's buildup around Ukraine "and beseeched the Chinese to tell Russia not to invade," according to The Times. The Chinese, including the foreign minister and the ambassador to the U.S., said they did not think an invasion was in the works

  • Vladimir Putin could deploy nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says armed forces minister

    Vladimir Putin could deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, James Heappey, the armed forces minister, has warned as he ruled out Nato imposing a no-fly zone.

  • 'This is our land': Zelensky stands firm in Kyiv

    In a video posted on social media early Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refutes claims that he has evacuated the Ukrainian capital and ordered the military to stand down. "There has been a lot of fake information online," Zelensky says. "Listen, I am here. We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our state."

  • NATO leaders agree to bolster eastern forces after invasion

    U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts agreed Friday to send thousands of troops, backed by air and naval support, to protect allies near Russia and Ukraine in response to President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade. Speaking after chairing a NATO summit, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the 30-nation organization will send parts of the NATO Response Force and elements of a quickly deployable spearhead unit to the alliance’s eastern flank. It’s the first time the force has been used to defend NATO allies.

  • Pentagon Official: Russia Has Lost ‘Momentum’ in Ukraine Invasion

    A senior Pentagon official told reporters on Friday afternoon that Russian forces have lost “momentum” in their invasion of Ukraine.

  • Our leaders’ contempt for the truth have led us into war | Opinion

    Then as now, it began with lies.