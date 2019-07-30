Is Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A.'s (BIT:PSF) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A.'s (BIT:PSF) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Poligrafica S. Faustino has a price to earnings ratio of 22.04, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.5%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Poligrafica S. Faustino:

P/E of 22.04 = €5.65 ÷ €0.26 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Poligrafica S. Faustino Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.4) for companies in the commercial services industry is lower than Poligrafica S. Faustino's P/E.

Poligrafica S. Faustino's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Poligrafica S. Faustino's earnings per share fell by 50% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 2.3% annually. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Poligrafica S. Faustino's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals a substantial 122% of Poligrafica S. Faustino's market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On Poligrafica S. Faustino's P/E Ratio

Poligrafica S. Faustino trades on a P/E ratio of 22, which is above its market average of 15.9. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, shareholders are betting on an improvement in earnings from the company.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.