Is Poligrafici Editoriale (BIT:POL) Using Debt Sensibly?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Poligrafici Editoriale S.p.A. (BIT:POL) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Poligrafici Editoriale's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Poligrafici Editoriale had €8.40m of debt in June 2019, down from €48.7m, one year before. But it also has €8.80m in cash to offset that, meaning it has €394.0k net cash.

BIT:POL Historical Debt, August 13th 2019 More

A Look At Poligrafici Editoriale's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Poligrafici Editoriale had liabilities of €73.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €48.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €8.80m as well as receivables valued at €44.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €69.7m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the €24.4m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Poligrafici Editoriale would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. Poligrafici Editoriale boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load, even if it does have very significant liabilities, in total. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Poligrafici Editoriale's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Poligrafici Editoriale saw its revenue drop to €152m, which is a fall of 3.5%. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is Poligrafici Editoriale?

While Poligrafici Editoriale lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow €4.3m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. Given the lack of transparency around future revenue (and cashflow), we're nervous about this one, until it makes its first big sales. To us, it is a high risk play. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Poligrafici Editoriale's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.