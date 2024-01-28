Polis: Minnequa Elementary's dramatic turnaround is one of Colorado's 'great success stories'

Five years ago, Minnequa Elementary School was struggling to stay open. Today, the school is considered by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to be one of the state's "great success stories."

Minnequa's improvement in math since 2019 earned them a 2023 Governor's Bright Spot Award, $50,000 and recognition during Polis' 2024 State of the State address. On Friday, Jan. 26, Polis entered the Bessemer-area school with a large aluminum pan of food from Collette's Catering.

Accompanied by Pueblo state Reps. Matthew Martinez and Tisha Mauro, the governor made a stop at the school to speak with teachers and staff about the school's success before serving them lunch.

Gov. Jared Polis, left, visits with Minnequa Elementary School faculty on Friday, January 26, 2024.

"I highlighted Minnequa in my State of the State speech because they went from underperforming to the top tier of math achievement for students... We have a lot to learn, both in Pueblo and across the state, about what Minnequa has done successfully," Polis told the Chieftain on Friday.

From 2018 to 2022, Minnequa improved its Median Growth Percentile (MGP) from 35 to an exceptional 73.5 on the Colorado Measure of Academic Success math assessment. Minnequa also improved its MGP in English language arts from 34.5 to 53 during that same time period.

In 2023, Minnequa earned its second consecutive "performance" rating — the highest rating attainable on the Colorado Department of Education's School Performance Framework. Six years prior, Minnequa had entered its sixth consecutive year in "priority improvement" or "turnaround" — the two lowest ratings possible on the same framework.

Katie Harshman became principal of Minnequa in 2019. She began her career as a reading interventionist at the school 13 years ago and remembers fighting to keep the school from closure at an assembly five years ago. Since then, the school has committed to being "laser-focused" on student achievement.

"We've doubled down on school culture, making sure this is a joyful place for kids to come," Harshman said. "We've been focused on our instruction, making sure not only rigorous instruction is presented to them, but we're giving them opportunities for feedback."

Gov. Jared Polis visits with Bright Spot Award winning Minnequa Elementary School math teachers on Friday, January 26, 2024.

Polis told the Chieftain that Minnequa's math improvement can be attributed to various initiatives taken by the school, including professional development days on Fridays, collaboration between teachers at different grade levels, and the use of dedicated paraprofessionals.

Harshman also had glowing things to say about her teaching staff.

"If you don't have good teachers who love kids, none of this happens," Harshman said. "From our teachers to our paraprofessionals, to our tutors, to coaches, interventionist specialists, itinerants, district leadership — everybody had a hand in making this happen for kids."

