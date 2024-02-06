Polis orders flags lowered for local legend Keith King

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Keith King, former legislator and Colorado Springs City Council member, passed away over the weekend. He was known for his many contributions to the Colorado state legislature, particularly in education. A well-known businessman and community leader, King inspired many.

Keith King was a passionate advocate for charter schools and school choice. During his eight years in the Colorado House of Representatives, from 1999 to 2007, and one term in the state Senate, from 2009-2013, he sponsored several bills to improve education in the state of Colorado.

On Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, Governor Polis ordered flags to be lowered to honor King’s passing.

“I was devastated to learn about the passing of Keith King,” Gov. Polis said in a press release on Monday. “He dedicated his life to public service, whether it was his time in Colorado’s General Assembly, serving on Colorado Springs City Council, or helping more students access quality education through the creation of Colorado Early College. Over the years we have worked closely on issues like education and workforce development, and I know that he will be missed by so many.”

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade also joined in grieving the loss of Keith King with a statement on his Facebook page. He also shared a photo from the Colorado Springs City Council of King, Council President at the time, filling in for a school bus driver who was sick and had to stay home.



“Keith was a dedicated public servant and beloved community member who served in both the Colorado House of Representatives and State Senate,” said Mayor Mobolade. “A successful small businessman, he was passionate about quality education and improving workforce development. Keith loved our city and served its people faithfully, no matter the job.”

Both Governor Polis and Mayor Yemi expressed sympathy to King’s family during this difficult time.

