Polish aircraft takes off during Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine
Poland has scrambled its aircraft amid a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 23 January.
Source: European Pravda with reference to the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command
Details: European Pravda reported that the Poles have activated "all necessary procedures to ensure the safety of the Polish airspace", constantly monitoring the situation.
The command also warned about the activation of Polish aircraft and allied aircraft, which could lead to increased noise levels, especially in the county's southeastern region.
Background:
On the morning of 23 January, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the launch of cruise missiles from Russian bombers.
Kyiv, Kharkiv, Pavlohrad, Shostka and other Ukrainian towns and cities have been under attack.
Explosions rang out in Kyiv during an air raid and the authorities reported that air defence was responding to the attack.
As a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv on the morning of 23 January, residential buildings and a kindergarten had been damaged in several districts of the city, and cars were on fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district.
At least 1 person has been killed and nine people injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of 23 January.
Ukrainian authorities have reported that as of 08:45, five people had been killed and at least 40 others injured as a result of the morning Russian missile attack on Ukraine.
