Polish aircraft takes off during Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine

Poland has scrambled its aircraft amid a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 23 January.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command

Details: European Pravda reported that the Poles have activated "all necessary procedures to ensure the safety of the Polish airspace", constantly monitoring the situation.

The command also warned about the activation of Polish aircraft and allied aircraft, which could lead to increased noise levels, especially in the county's southeastern region.

Background:

On the morning of 23 January, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the launch of cruise missiles from Russian bombers.

Kyiv, Kharkiv, Pavlohrad, Shostka and other Ukrainian towns and cities have been under attack.

Explosions rang out in Kyiv during an air raid and the authorities reported that air defence was responding to the attack.

