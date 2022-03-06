Polish ambassador warns Putin has sights set beyond Ukraine, calls for decades long Russian sanctions

Poland’s ambassador to the United States told Fox News he believes Russia has military ambitions beyond Ukraine and called for economic sanctions to potentially last for decades against the Putin regime.



"I believe Ukraine is not the last item on Mr. Putin's menu," said Ambassador Marek Magierowski, who spoke with Fox News from the Polish Embassy in Washington, D.C.



"We have to be ready and determined to uphold the sanctions. Perhaps even for a decade or for 15 years or for 20 years, in order to see to the real effects," Magierowski said.

Magierowski told Fox News that Poland announced Thursday it would increase its own military spending to 3% of the country’s GDP.

Saturday marked the tenth day since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale war against Ukraine.

Magierowski said Poland and other former Soviet satellite republics have always been weary of Putin’s ambitions.

"We have always been right about Russia and about Mr. Putin. Unlike other countries, I mean Poland, Romania, the Baltics, we have never had any doubts whatsoever about the neo-imperial ambitions of the Russian president," Magierowski said.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met virtually with U.S. senators, imploring the lawmakers to send additional lethal aid.

Magierowski echoed Zelenskyy’s sentiment that Ukraine needs more weapons support.

"Ukraine is not a native member state, so technically and formally and legally, we cannot defend as ally if we cannot defend Ukraine militarily," Magierowski said. "But within the framework of international cooperation, I think we can keep delivering weapons to Ukraine."

The Russian invasion has prompted 1.4 million refugees to flee the violence, according to reports. Many of those traveled across Ukraine’s border with Poland.

"There are now about 700,000 Ukrainian refugees who have crossed the border since the beginning of the hostilities," said Magierowski.

The Polish ambassador pointed out that despite the country taking on hundreds of thousands of refugees, Poland hasn’t constructed a single refugee camp. Magierowski says this is because the Polish people have welcomed refugees into their homes.

"This is probably the very first refugee crisis in Europe in which no refugee camps have been set up," he said

"And all those Ukrainians who have arrived in Poland have been admitted into Polish homes, which is pretty remarkable and really impressive."