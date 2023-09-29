Polish ambassador's visit especially meaningful for Fitchburg lawmaker

When Rep. Michael Kushmerek, D-Fitchburg, was growing up in Massachusetts, he was aware of his cultural background: Polish and Italian.

But his father, a first-generation American with émigré parents from Poland, was raised to downplay that legacy, to assimilate and embrace his family’s new national identity.

“The focus was on being American,” Kushmerek said, explaining that the family did not want to be seen as aligned with the former Soviet Union, the sworn enemy of the United States. It was only later in his father’s life that he accepted and celebrated being of Polish descent.

On Thursday, Kushmerek was one of 22 Massachusetts legislators who were able to publicly embrace their Polish cultural heritage in welcoming the Polish Ambassador to the United States Marek Magierowski to the State House.

It was a warm welcome.

The two-day visit, the first in more than a decade, was arranged to recognize and celebrate the bonds between Poland and Massachusetts, and to foster greater cultural and economic ties.

On Wednesday, the ambassador met with Gov. Maura Healey and her leadership team, including the governor’s economic development office. Magierowski also addressed legislators; his remarks hit upon the close ties between Poland and the U.S., the North Atlantic Treaty Organization alliance and the need to contain the Russian threat.

Territories in eastern Poland are the U.S./NATO base for funneling supplies to Ukraine in its war against Russian invaders.

“The ambassador requested continued support for Poland,” Kushmerek said, adding Magierowski touched on the recent tension that flared between the Polish and Ukrainian leaders. He said the ambassador admitted there was a diplomatic snag between the men, but as in all close relationships, they will eventually work it out.

“He said the were some ruffles in the relationship, but it is steadfast,” Kushmerek said.

Magierowski was also interested in bolstering the Baltic nations and Eastern European countries, recognizing and promoting Massachusetts and the state's cultural links with the region.

Massachusetts has some 350,000 residents who can claim Polish heritage, many of whom live in the state’s western regions.

With the disbanding of the Soviet Union, Eastern European nations have become economic drivers, Magierowski said. Poland, the ambassador told the legislators, is thriving, enjoys a booming economy and is home to modern cities where many American companies have established bases.

Kushmerek has seen modern Poland for himself.

“My father dreamed of getting back to Poland,” Kushmerek said.

Early in his life, travel to Poland was impossible; later, his father became too ill to travel. But the representative finally found his way to his ancestral homeland. Stepping off the plane, he was struck at how welcomed and at home he felt.

“I feel as if Poland was coming into its own. It’s thriving, the people are young, celebrating their freedom in the moment,” Kushmerek said, recounting his first impressions. He found that his contemporaries in Poland were aware of their past, aware of the threat from the East, but seemed to be enjoying their freedom. “The optimism was palpable.”

Visiting his family’s homeland led the young representative to embrace his own freedoms and treasure and enjoy all that he has in the United States.

“Seeing the people of Poland reminded me of what I take for granted,” Kushmerek said. “The cost of freedom is fresh in people’s minds, and they are determined to celebrate what they have now.”

