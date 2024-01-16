Polish blockade of Ukrainian border lifted entirely, protests end at Yahodyn checkpoint

The flow of trucks through the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint has resumed after the Polish hauliers called off their protest.

Details: The Polish hauliers’ protest in front of the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint came to an end on 16 January, as the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland notified their Ukrainian counterparts at 20:00 (Kyiv time).

Cargo vehicles are registered and allowed to cross the border in both directions as usual.

As a result, Poland's partial blockade of the Ukrainian border has been lifted.

Earlier:

Polish hauliers lifted their blockade of the Krakivets and Rava-Ruska checkpoints.

On 16 January, Tomasz Borkowski of the Committee to Protect Hauliers and Transport Employers, reported that Polish hauliers, who have been blocking border crossings with Ukraine since November, agreed with the government regarding some demands and will suspend their protest.

Subsequently, the specifics of the agreement reached between the demonstrators and the Polish government emerged: the protests will be halted until 1 March.

