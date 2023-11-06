Polish carriers start blocking Ukrainian border hampering movement at 3 checkpoints

Dozens of Polish carriers have begun blocking the three border crossings with Ukraine in Hrebenne, Dorohusk and Korczowa. The key demand of Polish carriers is to bring back the system of issuing permits for Ukrainian carriers to work in the EU.

Source: European Pravda with reference to RMF 24

Details: The blockade participants are demanding the introduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian carriers and a reduction in their number to the level that existed before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Photo: Rafał Mekler/Twitter

Drivers of cars, buses and vehicles transporting live animals, as well as humanitarian and military aid, are promised to be allowed to pass.

Photo: Rafał Mekler/Twitter

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has already said that the movement of freight transport in the direction of the Yahodyn-Dorogusk, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoints will be hampered. Traffic is likely to be hampered both when entering and leaving Poland.

"The organisers of the protest plan to let one truck per hour through, as well as trucks carrying security and humanitarian goods, those transporting animals, perishable food, etc.," the statement said.

The key demand of Polish carriers is the return of the system of issuing permits for Ukrainian carriers to operate in the EU.

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union took unprecedented steps to support the Ukrainian economy and cancelled the need for Ukrainians to obtain these permits for a year. And this summer, the EU extended this rule until June 2024.

Now, Polish carriers are demanding that this privilege be cancelled at all and that the old permit system be brought back.

Another requirement is to tighten the rules for transport under the EICMT, a certificate issued by the European Conference of Ministers of Transport.

Kyiv plans to discuss this issue not only with the Polish authorities but also with the European Commission.

Read more on the topic: New conflict between Ukraine and Poland: Why Polish truck drivers ready to block border

Support UP or become our patron!