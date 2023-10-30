Polish carriers want to close border with Ukraine by end of year

Polish carriers are threatening to block all border crossings with Ukraine from November due to excessive competition after the liberalisation of international transport between Ukraine and the EU.

Source: Ukravtoprom, the Association of Motor Vehicle Producers of Ukraine, citing the International Transport Association of Ukraine

Details: It is noted that the first protest with the participation of Polish carriers is to take place near the Korczowa checkpoint on 3 November.

Quote: "The protest action is planned for a period of two months. The reason for the protests is excessive competition after the liberalisation of international transport between Ukraine and EU countries," the message says.

The Polish carriers are demanding that:

there be a return to the permit system for Ukrainian carriers;

the transport rules for foreign carriers be tightened under the ECMT (European Conference of Ministers of Transport);

it not be possible to register a company in Poland if the company's finances are located outside the EU;

there be a separate queue in the E-queue for cars with EU licence plates;

there be a separate queue at all borders for empty trucks;

they get access to the Shliakh (Path) system, which allows male drivers or volunteers to legally cross the border under martial law.

It is added that previously, carriers in Poland were planning to close only one border crossing, and now they plan to close all available entries from Ukraine.

