Polish Central Bank Chief to Be Questioned in Watchdog Scandal

(Bloomberg) -- Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski will be questioned by prosecutors in relation to a bribery scandal that led to the resignation and arrest of the country’s banking regulator.

Glapinski said last month the central bank “has no skeletons in the closet” and blamed political enemies for linking him to the scandal.

The central bank chief was scheduled for questioning Thursday, Ewa Bialik, a spokeswoman for the state prosecutor’s office, said by phone. The zloty extended losses on the news, falling as much as 0.5 percent against the euro before partially recovering.

“Investors, especially foreign ones, are interested in the stability of Glapinski’s position,” said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING NV’s Polish unit. “Were it endangered in any way, that would lead to temporary jitters in the market, but only temporary as macroeconomic fundamentals are strong.”

