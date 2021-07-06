Poland risks 15,000 COVID cases a day in autumn, minister says

COVID-19 ward at Stefan Zeromski hospital in Krakow
·1 min read

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland could face around 15,000 cases a day if too few people get COVID-19 shots before a potential fourth wave in autumn, the health minister said on Tuesday, amid concern about the slowing pace of vaccination.

With daily case numbers hovering around 100 a day, Poland has yet to experience the surge in infections associated with the Delta coronavirus variant in other countries.

However, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski warned that Poland, where almost all restrictions have been lifted and people have been enjoying a relatively care-free summer, could face almost 15,000 cases a day in the autumn.

To stem any complacency, he urged people who have not yet got a jab to do so.

"Most forecasts agree on the fact that at the turn of September and October, or November, we may have to deal with another acceleration and we must treat that as the most likely scenario," he told a news conference.

He said that if there was a high rate of vaccination, the numbers could be hemmed in at 1,000-2,000 cases during a fourth wave.

At the height of the third wave in the spring, daily infection numbers in Poland exceeded 35,000.

Poland, a country of around 38 million, has so far fully vaccinated just over 14 million people.

In total, the country has reported 2,880,403 cases of the coronavirus and 75,095 deaths.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • European watchdog warns Hungary over possible rights abuses

    Recent laws introduced in Hungary regulating marriage and gender identity risk discriminating against LGBT people and should have been put to citizens for public consultation before they were passed, Europe’s top human rights watchdog said Tuesday. Among other things, the changes to the Hungarian Constitution in December 2020 altered the definition of families to exclude transgender and other LGBT individuals, defining the basis of the family as “marriage and the parent-child relationship.” The Venice Commission – an advisory group on constitutional matters to the 47-country Council of Europe human rights body – said the Hungarian “Omnibus Act” could limit adoptions to heterosexual parents.

  • Focus on Denmark: The team standing between England and the Euro 2020 final

    The Danes have bounced back from a traumatic incident with Christian Eriksen to take the tournament by storm.

  • Fallout continues from biggest global ransomware attack

    The single biggest ransomware attack yet continued to bite Monday as more details emerged on how a Russia-linked gang breached the exploited software company. Kaseya, whose product was exploited, said Monday that they include several just returning to work. Because the attack by the notorious REvil gang came just as a long Fourth of July weekend began, many more victims were expected to learn their fate when they return to the office Tuesday.

  • At least 150 killed in more than 400 shootings over July 4 weekend

    At least 150 people were killed in more than 400 shootings in the U.S. over the Fourth of July weekend, CNN reports from data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.Why it matters: The holiday period continued a trend of deadly violent weekends in the U.S. as the country reemerges from the pandemic. Major cities have seen a spike in violent crime and mass shootings this year, per Gun Violence Archive data.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Zoom in: There wer

  • The high stakes of Branson and Bezos' race to space

    When Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson take flight aboard the rockets their companies built, the hopes and dreams of a burgeoning industry will be flying with them as well. Why it matters: Accidents or errors on these high-profile flights from Virgin Galactic or Blue Origin could derail their plans — and possibly affect others' plans — for commercial space tourism and travel. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Last w

  • After troops exit, safety of US Embassy in Kabul top concern

    As the end to America’s “forever war” rapidly approaches, the U.S. Embassy and other diplomatic missions in Kabul are watching a worsening security situation and looking at how to respond. In the countryside, districts are falling to the Taliban in rapid succession. A U.S. Embassy spokesperson told The Associated Press that security assessments are frequent these days.

  • Trey Lance: Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the best people I’ve been around

    The 49ers traded up to draft quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3 overall in order to replace Jimmy Garoppolo. But to this point, the relationship between the current teammates seems like it couldn’t be much better. Back in May, Garoppolo said he would show Lance the ropes just as Tom Brady did for him in [more]

  • Chinese space station takes stunning pictures of earth

    EARTH FROM ABOVE: A panoramic camera on China's new space station captures stunning images of the earth.

  • National Review editor blasts GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham as 'an idiot' over infrastructure claims in scathing op-ed

    "Any Republican who signs on to this pile of hot garbage should be laughed at for getting duped by Biden," wrote Philip Klein about the bipartisan bill in an op-ed.

  • 5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Daniel Kohn, SPIN’s Editorial Director

    Name Daniel Kohn Best known for Taking a photo of Prince Harry and Afrika Bambaataa backstage at Wireless Festival in 2009 (and SPIN’s Editorial Director). Current city San Fernando Valley. Really want to be in Tokyo – name a cooler city, I dare you. Excited about Being… The post 5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Daniel Kohn, SPIN’s Editorial Director appeared first on SPIN.

  • 62 Is the Perfect Age to Claim Social Security -- in These 3 Cases

    Sixty-two is before the age designated as your full retirement age, so early-filing penalties apply that shrink your monthly checks. You'll end up with less money each month from this guaranteed income source, and there's a good chance your lifetime benefits will be lower too. Coordinating with your spouse is key to maximizing both monthly and lifetime Social Security income.

  • Earth Has a Heartbeat, but No One Really Knows Why

    Here’s how often it goes off.

  • Inked Mummies, Linking Tattoo Artists With Their Ancestors

    In the 1970s, hunters stumbled upon eight 500-year-old bodies preserved by the Arctic climate near Qilakitsoq, an abandoned Inuit settlement in northwest Greenland. Later, when scientists photographed the mummies with infrared film, they made an intriguing discovery: Five of the six females had delicate lines, dots and arches tattooed on their faces. For thousands of years, tattoos were more than just body decoration for Inuit and other Indigenous cultures. They served as symbols of belonging, s

  • New documents show residents in Florida's collapsed condo feared flaws in original design

    New documents show residents of the collapsed Miami-area condo feared flaws in its original design while debating how to pay for millions in repairs.

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX's Starship could 'chomp up' space junk with its moving door on the way to Mars

    SpaceX's Starship cargo craft could hoover up dead satellites, used rocket parts, and other debris simply by opening its door, CEO Elon Musk said.

  • Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture approaches period of maximum dynamic pressure

    Jeff Bezos may be easing back from his CEO role at Amazon, but now he’s due to feel the heat at Blue Origin, the privately held space venture he created in the year 2000. The next 31 days arguably could rank as the most crucial month so far in the history of a space company that’s headquartered in Kent, Wash., but also has employees in locales ranging from Florida and Washington, D.C., to Alabama, Texas and California. The red-letter date is July 20, the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon la

  • Engineers ponder what comes next as they seek to avoid another condo collapse in Florida

    Despite the collapse of a Florida condo, engineers remain confident they can build on beaches, placing more of a focus on inspections and maintenance.

  • Researchers retrofit microscopes to take 3D images of cells in real-time

    UT Southwestern Scientists have invented an optical device they claim can be retrofitted to microscopes to capture 3D images of cells.

  • New Zealand records warmest-ever June as ski fields struggle

    New Zealand has recorded its warmest June since recordkeeping began, as ski fields struggle to open and experts predict shorter southern winters in the future. A range of factors led to the record, including more winds coming from the milder north rather than the Antarctic south, and unusually warm ocean temperatures, said Gregor Macara, a climate scientist at the government-owned National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research. “But the underlying trend is of increasing temperatures and overall warming,” Macara said.

  • Astronauts show how CRISPR gene editing works in space

    Astronauts have successfully used CRISPR gene editing in space for the first time, paving the way for studies of how space travel affects the human body.