Polish, Czech Leaders Against Sending Troops to Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Leaders from Poland and the Czech Republic said they’re against sending troops to Ukraine, responding to an option discussed at an extraordinary summit in Paris.

“Poland doesn’t envisage sending soldiers to Ukraine,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in Prague on Tuesday after talks with his Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala. “If all EU countries were engaged in Ukraine to the same level as Poland and the Czech Republic, then we probably wouldn’t need to talk about other forms of help.”

Fiala also said he doesn’t support such an initiative. Asked late Monday whether sending ground troops to Ukraine was raised during the Paris meeting of European leaders, President Emmanuel Macron said that “everything was discussed tonight” — though he said there was no consensus on such a move.

--With assistance from Agnieszka Barteczko.

