Polish Far-Right Alliance Attacking State Spending Makes Gains

(Bloomberg) -- A Polish alliance that embraces far-right and anti-European Union positions registered a surge in support as it takes aim at the welfare state, drawing potential voters from the ruling party four months ahead of an election.

Once on the fringe of Poland’s political landscape, Confederation is making gains as it combines anti-migration and anti-abortion rhetoric with a promise of lower taxes and cut state support. The alliance gained 2.5 percentage points to 14% in a United Surveys opinion poll released Wednesday, while the ruling Law & Justice party dropped 2.5 points to 31.7%.

Confederation’s gains are upending a contest that puts Law & Justice in a close race with the opposition Civic Platform, led by Donald Tusk, ahead of a vote slated for October. The election is emerging as one of the eastern EU member state’s most consequential since the fall of communism in 1989.

Law & Justice, which has steered Poland away from the EU mainstream in its eight tumultuous years in goverment, will seek to hold its grip on power for a third term. While it maintains an edge over Tusk’s party in most surveys, the nationalist party under Jaroslaw Kaczynski is likely to fall well short of a majority — with some predicting an alliance with Confederation to form a government.

But that might be a hard sell as Confederation attacks state spending, with one of its party leaders, Slawomir Mentzen, railing against social-support programs. Law & Justice has reinforced its base with family benefits — measures it’s promised to expand if it stays in office.

“We’re not promising to give you anything,” Mentzen, who’s become a public face for Confederation thanks to a heavy social media presence, told supporters at a party meeting in Warsaw Saturday. A tax adviser and small brewery owner, Mentzen drove home the point: “We can promise that we won’t give you anything, but we will take away from you less.”

Law & Justice meanwhile has struggled to gain traction with its campaign. The party was forced onto the defensive after it pushed through legislation setting up a probe that would effectively target Tusk over accusations of tolerating Russian meddling. The plan drew a swift rebuke from the US and the EU and prompted as many as half a million people to take to the streets of Warsaw in a protest earlier this month.

Tusk’s Civic Platform also slid 1.5 percentage points to 28.2% in the June 23-25 survey, which polled some 1,000 adults. Both main parties are well short of the 231 seats needed to rule alone in a majority in the lower chamber of parliament.

