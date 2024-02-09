Polish farmers block checkpoint on border with Ukraine

Polish farmers have initiated the previously-announced blockade of the Medyka – Shehyni border crossing.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, Speaker for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The Polish farmers' actions to block the movement of vehicles began in front of the Medyka border crossing, opposite the Ukrainian Shehyni checkpoint. At around 10:10, Ukrainian border guards received this information from their Polish counterparts.

About 100 people and 50 vehicles are blocking traffic. Due to this protest, the movement of trucks, cars and buses in and out of Poland is currently suspended. We hope that the situation will change as soon as possible and that certain categories of vehicles will eventually be allowed to pass."

Details: Demchenko said that traffic is still transiting other checkpoints where blockades were also planned for 9 February, such as at the border crossings of Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska. No information about when the planned blockades will start there has been received from the Polish side.

