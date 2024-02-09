Polish farmers block roads, Ukraine border in protest

STORY: Farmers across Europe are protesting constraints imposed by EU measures to tackle climate change, rising costs, and what they perceive as unfair competition from abroad. Polish farmers, in particular, have been vocal about the impact of cheap food imports from neighboring Ukraine.

In the western Polish city of Poznan, farmers turned out in large numbers, driving tractors through the city.

They protested by lighting flares, waving Polish flags and signs, and carrying a wheelbarrow filled with manure up the steps of the regional government building.

The farmers' Solidarity trade union, which announced the protests last week, stated that in addition to blocking Ukraine border crossings, they plan on-off blockades of roads throughout Poland until March 10.