Polish farmers resume protests, block key Ukraine border crossings

Polish farmers resumed protests at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint and blocked two other border crossings with Ukraine at Zosyn-Ustyluh and Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv around 10:10 am EET, the State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram on Feb. 12.

The protesters near Zosyn plan to allow three trucks per day, while cars, buses, humanitarian aid vehicles and vehicles up to 3.5 tons can pass in both directions as usual.

At the same time, two trucks per hour will be allowed to cross the Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv checkpoint in both directions, according to the Border Guard Service.

At the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, one truck per hour is allowed. Cars and buses can cross the border without restrictions.

Earlier, Polish protesters damaged Ukrainian trucks and spilled grain near the Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine. Police are investigating the incident.

Polish carriers began protests on the border with Ukraine on Nov. 6, blocking three checkpoints for freight traffic: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

On Nov. 22, the blockade of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border was extended until Feb. 1, 2024.

Polish farmers joined the carriers blocking the Polish-Ukrainian border on Dec. 20.

The Polish government signed an agreement with the farmers to end the blockade of the border with Ukraine on Jan. 6.

The European Union is preparing a bill that extends duty-free trade with Ukraine until June 2025, rejecting Poland’s proposal to restore tariffs on some “sensitive products”.

Instead, Poland is demanding that a “safeguard clause” be introduced for Ukrainian products, which provides for the possibility of applying regional safeguard measures if a market problem affects not the entire EU but one member state or region.

Polish truckers had previously reached an agreement with the government to suspend their protests on Jan. 17, according to remarks made by protest leader Tomasz Borkowski on Jan. 16. Polish carriers unblocked the last checkpoint on the border with Ukraine Yahodyn–Dorohusk on the same day. The blockade was suspended until March 1.

However, on Feb. 2, Polish farmers said that they had “lost their patience” and would launch a nationwide strike on Feb. 9, blocking the border with Ukraine.

