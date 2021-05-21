Polish firm opens cutting-edge solar energy plant

  • Named after the Baltic goddess of the sun, Saule Technologies makes sheets of solar panels using a novel inkjet printing procedure invented by company founder Olga Malinkiewicz.
  • Saule Technologies has received funding from Poland's green energy leader Columbus Energy and multimillionaire Japanese investor Hideo Sawada.
1 / 2

Polish firm opens cutting-edge solar energy plant

Named after the Baltic goddess of the sun, Saule Technologies makes sheets of solar panels using a novel inkjet printing procedure invented by company founder Olga Malinkiewicz.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Polish company on Friday launched the world's first industrial production line of solar panels based on groundbreaking perovskite technology, which could revolutionise access to solar power for all.

Named after the Baltic goddess of the sun, Saule Technologies makes sheets of solar panels using a novel inkjet printing procedure invented by company founder Olga Malinkiewicz.

"We're scaling up, going from laboratory to production line," said Malinkiewicz, whose firm is based in the southern city of Wroclaw.

Photovoltaic panels coated with perovskite film are light, flexible and can easily be fixed to almost any surface to produce electricity even inside buildings.

Manufacturing costs are down thanks to the inkjet printing procedure for perovskites, which makes it possible to produce the panels under lower temperatures.

Malinkiewicz developed the processing method in 2013 while still a PhD student at the University of Valencia in Spain.

Her discovery earned her an article in the journal Nature as well as an award from MIT and top spot in a competition organised by the European Commission.

Now, "we're opening the world's first factory of perovskite solar cells," she told AFP.

She said "demand already exceeds production capacity", which is estimated initially at an annual 40,000 square metres (430,550 square feet).

The first commercial orders have come in from the Internet of Things and construction sectors.

The company has received funding from Poland's green energy leader Columbus Energy and multimillionaire Japanese investor Hideo Sawada.

The firm is now preparing to launch on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and is also mulling new factories in Europe or perhaps Japan.

"Of all the photovoltaic systems in Europe, only four percent are manufactured on the continent," said Malinkiewicz.

"We're on the same page as the European Union when it comes to the importance of building them in our region," she added.

sw-amj/dt/lth

Recommended Stories

  • Apple under scrutiny for its relationship with China

    A new report by The New York Times says Apple plans to store data for its Chinese customers on servers&nbsp;run by a state-owned firm. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" with more on Apple's relationship with China.

  • Supreme Court case on off-campus speech is a threat to student voices, activism

    For the past half-century, students’ free speech off-campus has been protected by the Supreme Court’s decision in Tinker v. Des Moines, in which a group of high school students fought their suspension for wearing black armbands to protest the Vietnam War. As a result, students have had some liberty to express their opinions off-campus without the threat of punishment inside the classroom.

  • Ghosted by Tesla: Customers say Tesla's ultrasleek, expensive Solar Roofs and panels come with nightmare customer service, often leaving them with unanswered calls and emails for months on end

    Insider spoke with 14 Tesla Solar Roof and solar panel customers. Tesla's lack of communication "is infuriating for a $60,000 product," one said.

  • U.S. teenager charged in Wisconsin protest shooting to make first in-person court appearance

    Rittenhouse, 18, has been charged in Kenosha County, Wisconsin with first-degree homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, in which Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded. Rittenhouse had traveled on Aug. 25 from his home in nearby Antioch, Illinois, in a self-appointed role to protect businesses in Kenosha, where the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, had sparked large protests against police brutality and racism.

  • Health care in America 'is completely out of whack' as millions face medical debt collections

    According to Credit Karma data provided to Yahoo Finance, roughly 21 million Americans holding $46 billion of their medical debt as of April 2021 face collections — meaning that a third-party debt collector is trying to obtain the money owed.

  • April US home sales fell as low inventory pushed up prices

    Existing home sales fell 2.7% last month from March to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 5.85 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. April's sales pace was the slowest since last June and well below the 6.01 million sales rate economists expected, according to FactSet. “Even with home sales declining modestly, one can describe the market as being hot,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.“ All indications is that buyer demand remains strong.”

  • European Union to Reopen Borders to Vaccinated Americans this Summer

    The European Union, comprised of 27 counties, is nearing a final deal to allow vaccinated tourists into its borders

  • The US has quietly told Israel it can't publicly support its aggression in Gaza for much longer, report says

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is said to have told his Israeli counterpart he expects fighting to wind down, though Israel has vowed to press on.

  • 'Running out of time': Tibetan president-elect warns of cultural genocide

    The top political leader of Tibet's government in exile said on Friday that there is an urgent threat of "cultural genocide" in Tibet, and the international community must stand up to China ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Penpa Tsering, who was this month elected president of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), told Reuters that they are committed to a peaceful resolution with China, but Beijing's current policies threaten the future of Tibetan culture.

  • Democrats prepare for hardball as doubts linger over Jan. 6 commission: The Note

    Democrats celebrated Wednesday night's passage of a bill creating a Jan. 6 commission with words like "bipartisan" and "independent," and also with words like "chaos" and "incoherence" to note that a divided GOP again sided overwhelmingly with former President Donald Trump. The Senate math remains brutal, with the prospect of 10 GOP members voting with Democrats exceedingly slim so long as Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is opposed.

  • Australian students strike against government funding for gas industry

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Thousands of Australian students skipped school on Friday and gathered with climate activists to call on the government to stop funding the gas industry, taking aim at Prime Minister Scott Morrison's plans to fund a new gas plant. During the event dubbed "School Strike 4 Climate" (SS4C), tens of thousands of students congregated across some 50 Australian cities and towns, organisers said. "Today, together with tens of thousands of my fellow let-down Australians, I am striking from school to tell the Morrison government that they must stop throwing Aussie cash at gas," 16-year old organiser Natasha Abhayawickrama said in a statement.

  • BioNTech CEO says vaccine 70-75% effective for India variant

    BioNTech SE Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said on Thursday the vaccine it developed with Pfizer Inc is expected to be 70% to 75% effective in protecting against infections of the COVID-19 variant first detected in India. Tests this week have focused on the India variant, he said. "We expect (our vaccine) to protect against infections by 70-75%," he said after virtually attending the Turkish government's science council meeting.

  • Vietnam scrambles to keep COVID-19 from disrupting industry supply chains

    Vietnam's government has urged two provinces that are home to production facilities of companies such as Samsung Electronics and Foxconn to boost efforts to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak disrupting industrial production. Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam told leaders of Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces at a meeting on Thursday to avoid the interruption of production chains in the provinces, the official Vietnam News Agency reported on Friday.

  • Fauci eyes vaccinating kids of 'any age'

    Fauci made a visit to the hospital with First Lady Jill Biden, Thursday (May 20).The United States earlier this month cleared the way for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE in adolescents aged 12 and above.

  • Renewable fuels to power Porsche 911 GT3s in one-make race

    German high-performance sports car maker Porsche has partnered with ExxonMobil to create a blend of fuels predominantly made from renewable, bio-based components. To be tested in race conditions, the hydrogen-based “eFuel” will be powering the new 992-generation 911 GT3 in the upcoming Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup to be held in the famous street circuit of Monaco. The eFuel will be sourced from the Haru Oni pilot plant in Chile. Here, the facility generates hydrogen, which is then combined with captured carbon dioxide drawn from the atmosphere to produce methanol. ExxonMobil is providing a license and support for the proprietary technology to convert the methanol to gasoline, which will result in a lower-carbon fuel. “Over the past quarter-century, we have worked together with Porsche to develop high-performance products that support Porsche’s vehicle performance on the racetrack and on the road,” said ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants VP of Strategy and Planning Andy Madden. He added, “our continued collaboration on renewable and eFuels is a critical step in assessing the technical capability and commercial viability of fuels that can significantly reduce emissions.” According to Porsche, the goal of the cooperation between Porsche and ExxonMobil, which makes the e-fuel, is to gain valuable experience in finding pathways towards potential future consumer adoption. “The Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup heads into the 2021 season with two highlights. We start the season in Monaco for the first time. Given that we aren’t allowed to test on this very special racetrack and the fact that it leaves no room for mistakes is a huge test for the new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Plus, this is the first time we’re using the new Esso Renewable Racing Fuel from our partner ExxonMobil,” says Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Project Manager, Oliver Schwab. “The teams and drivers are super excited. In terms of lap times, the field is extremely close, which was underlined at the tests in Monza, Italy. I think we’ll witness the most gripping season-opener in Supercup history,” he further commented. Both companies will be implementing a two-part strategy in the introduction of renewable fuels in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. The 911 GT3s racing this season will run using a blend of advanced bio-based fuel obtained from food waste products. The next part takes place in 2022 where Porsche and ExxonMobil will introduce eFuel synthetically manufactured in the Haru Oni pilot facility. This Esso Renewable Racing Fuel is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 85 percent when blended to current market fuel standards for today’s passenger vehicles. Photos from Porsche Also read: Porsche reveals 7th-gen 911 GT3 and here’s what it's made of Porsche 911 Turbo S hailed as 2021 World Performance Car

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Tweet About Accountability Gets Flipped Back On Her

    "Now you're trolling us, right?" one Twitter user asked the conspiracy-endorsing Republican.

  • Climate Point: Helium mining lifts off in the Navajo Nation

    And another thing: Let's appreciate the few dark skies we still have.

  • EXPLAINER: How did Hamas grow its arsenal to strike Israel?

    In this fourth war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, the Islamic militant group has fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel, some hitting deeper in Israeli territory and with greater accuracy than ever before. The unprecedented barrages reaching as far north as the seaside metropolis of Tel Aviv, coupled with drone launches and even an attempted submarine attack, have put on dramatic display a homegrown arsenal that has only expanded despite the choke hold of a 14-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the coastal strip. “The magnitude of (Hamas) bombing is much bigger and the precision is much better in this conflict,” said Mkhaimar Abusada, a professor of political science at Al-Azhar University in Gaza City.

  • The Documentary Final Account Is a Rare Trove of Unfiltered Interviews With Former Nazis—Too Unfiltered, Some Historians Say

    Final Account, a rare look at how former Nazis feel today about their roles in the Holocaust, will be released May 21

  • Trump’s old doctor says former president planning 2024 run

    ‘He has been saying he’s going to. He’s seriously considering it,’ Ronny Jackson says