Polish FM rejects idea of depleted Russia attacking NATO, touting might of defensive alliance

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski does not believe that Russia will have enough resources to launch military aggression against NATO countries, but the bloc should still prepare, he said in an interview with Radio Liberty on Jan. 23.

Commenting on warnings from top European officials that a full-scale war against Ukraine unleashed by Russia could go beyond its borders, Sikorski said that NATO is "the strongest alliance on earth" and is launching the largest exercise since the Cold War with 90,000 troops.

"So Russia better not try, because they will lose," the minister replied.

“And thanks to the bravery of Ukrainian soldiers, Russia has already lost about half of its tanks and a lot of other military equipment. So, no.”

Ukraine needs to be helped to de-occupy all the territories and find a way "to do it in time – because time is of the essence," he said.

Sikorski did not want to speculate, but noted that, when dictator Vladimir Putin threatens other countries the way he threatened Ukraine prior to the invasion, "he should be believed."

"And that's why we need to get ready," stated the Polish official.

Leaders of several European countries suggested earlier that Russia could attack NATO in the future. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes that this could happen in five to eight years. According to Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, a military threat could emerge in three to five years.

