Polish Foreign Minister comments on pushing Ukraine to negotiate by comparing it to Chamberlain's policy

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has criticised the idea of persuading Ukraine to hold peace talks with Russia by mentioning "Chamberlain knock-offs".

Source: Sikorski during the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos on Thursday, reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "As for the negotiations [with Russia – ed.], I want to share one of 'Sikorski's laws' on foreign policy: there is never a shortage of Chamberlain knock-offs who are ready to sacrifice other people and other people's freedom for their own peace of mind. And we should not do this."

Details: Sikorski was referring to Neville Chamberlain, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in 1937-1940, a supporter of the policy of appeasement of dictator Adolf Hitler, one of the signatories of the Munich Agreement on the annexation of the province of Sudetenland of Czechoslovakia to Germany. His strategy, however, did not prevent World War II.

Sikorski added that when someone is raped, they are not told not to escalate the situation and negotiate with the rapist, but given help.

"This is what happens to Ukrainian people in the occupied territories: they are forcibly Russified, tortured, and their children are abducted. These are victims that concern Ukrainians, not us. Therefore, only Ukraine can make decisions [on negotiations with Russia]," he stressed.

Sikorski called on all those present to "do what they do in Poland" – buy vehicles for the Ukrainian army.

"I appeal to everyone here: if you have an extra US$10,000 and you want to help by buying a pickup truck, it will be delivered directly to the front line to those who need it. I know a man who has delivered 200 vehicles this way, and I have participated in such trips three times. This is a very significant contribution that is appreciated on the front line," said Sikorski.

Background:

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crozetto had seen alleged signals from Russia and Ukraine that it was time for diplomacy to pave the way for peace.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis recently said that eventually, a way would have to be found to engage Russia in peace talks, as it is impossible to achieve sustainable peace in Ukraine without Russia's participation.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba explained why Kyiv could not hold peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

