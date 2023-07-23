Polish Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador after Putin's lies

The Polish Foreign Ministry has summoned Sergey Andreev, the Russian ambassador to Poland, after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made another false statement.

Source: Pawel Jablonski, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland, on Facebook; European Pravda

Quote: "The Russian ambassador was urgently summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs...in connection with provocative statements and threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin against Poland, as well as other unfriendly actions of the Russian Federation against Poland and our allies."

Details: The deputy head of the Polish Foreign Ministry added that Poland interprets Putin's attempts to whiten Stalin's actions as an attempt to provoke an escalation.

"We fully condemn this attempt to review history and use this revision for propaganda activities in a hybrid war," Deputy Foreign Minister stressed.

Jablonski added that Poland calls on Russia to stop the aggressive war and occupation of Ukraine, stop committing crimes and bring criminals to justice.

"This is an issue that we, together with our allies, will never ignore. If someone in Russia has illusions that under the influence of such provocations, the position of Poland or our allies will change, I think they should be cured of these illusions," he stressed.

Background: On Friday, Putin said that the western lands of Poland are a "gift from Stalin" and Poland should be grateful to the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics for "restoring independence."

Stanisław Żaryn, the commissioner of the Polish government for the security of the information space in response, called the Russian President a "pathetic Kremlin bore", who spreads lies about the war in Ukraine.

