Polish government clarifies statement on weapons supply to Ukraine

The Polish government has stated that Warsaw is currently only carrying out pre-agreed deliveries of ammunition and weapons, including those under contracts with Ukraine.

Source: Piotr Müller, Secretary of State at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland, in an interview with PAP, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "In the context of the supply of arms and ammunition, I can tell you that Poland is carrying out only earlier-agreed deliveries of ammunition and weaponry. These are, among others, the biggest foreign contract signed by the Polish defence industry after 1989 – for the supply of Krab self-propelled howitzers," he said.

Müller added that an "international aid hub" continued to operate in Poland.

"We remind you that in the first months of the war, Poland supplied tanks, armoured vehicles, planes and ammunition that were key to preventing Russia from attacking Ukraine […] In the first months of the war, when other EU countries talked about support, Poland consistently helped repel Russia’s attack," he said.

Background:

On 20 September, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw is now focused on rearming its own army and therefore is not supplying its military aid to Kyiv.

Morawiecki's statements were made against a background of tension in the relations between Warsaw and Kyiv, related to unilateral Polish restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products and Ukraine's actions in response.

