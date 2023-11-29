Polish government reaches agreement with carriers on blockade of border with Ukraine

Polish Infrastructure Minister Alvin Gajadhur met with Polish carriers blocking four border crossings with Ukraine on Wednesday and announced steps to partially lift the blockade.

Source: statement of the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure, as European Pravda reports

Details: After talks with the Polish Infrastructure Minister, Waldemar Jaszczur, chairman of the Committee for the Protection of Transport Carriers and Employers, said that the carriers would not stop protesting at four border crossing points but would not extend it to two more – in Nyzhankovychi and Zosin.

Quote: "We are also ready to consider softening the form of our protest if the Polish state strengthens effective control over the entry of trucks into Poland," Jaszczur added, complaining about a "significant" number of violations by Ukraine.

In his turn, Gajadhur stated that the Polish government would intensify vehicle checks at border crossings with Ukraine.

Quote: "Employees of the National Revenue Administration, border guards and police will also take part in these inspections. These will be enhanced measures. I have spoken to the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration; they have declared their full cooperation in this matter," he was quoted by Polskie Radio.

Background: Starting from 6 November, Polish carriers have been protesting at three border crossings with Ukraine, allowing several cars to pass through per hour. Last week, the blockade of another checkpoint, Medyka-Shehyni, began.

On Monday, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland stated that it had turned to Ukraine with a proposal that may lift the blockade of the border. The EU Council of Transport Ministers will also discuss the situation regarding the blockade.

