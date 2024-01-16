Polish government reaches agreement with truckers, ending border blockade

The border between Poland and Ukraine

Polish truckers, who have been blocking border points with Ukraine since November, reached an agreement with the government and will suspend their protests on Jan. 17, according to remarks made by protest leader Tomasz Borkowski on Jan.16, according to Reuters.

“We have agreed on certain conditions, we will give the government time to work, as it is a new government,” Borkowski said.

“This is not the end, but there will be a suspension of the protest.”

Polish freight carriers initiated blockades at the Ukrainian border on Nov. 6, stopping freight traffic at three busy border crossings.

Ukraine tried negotiating with the protesters, but was not able to reach an agreement, Ukraine’s Deputy Infrastructure Minister, Serhiy Derkach, said on Nov. 13.

Truck traffic was also blocked at another border crossing on Nov. 23.

The European Commission announced that it could initiate punitive procedures against Poland if the issue were not resolved.

