Polish government to sign agreement with farmers to end border blockade with Ukraine

Polish Minister of Agriculture Cheslav Sekersky is set to sign an agreement with farmers from the “Deceived Village” organization on Jan. 6, which aims to halt their blockade at the Ukraine-Poland Medyka–Shehyni border crossing, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Jan. 5.

The agreement is expected to create a “positive dynamic,” allowing future removal of border blockades with Ukraine for carriers, Rzeczpospolita said.

Deceived Village demands government subsidies for corn, low-interest liquidity loans, and a halt to the increase in the agricultural tax rate to the level of 2022. Additionally, farmers insist on extending a ban on imports of raw materials, as well as soft fruits, sugar, alcohol, honey, apple concentrate, fresh eggs, and poultry.

Sekersky has already accepted three demands — corn subsidies, no tax hikes, and affordable loans — prior to Christmas. The Ministry is still awaiting notification from the European Commission regarding the allocation of one billion zlotys (220 million euros or $250 million) for corn subsidies, and has plans to allocate an additional 2.5 billion zlotys (550 million euros or $600 million) for loans.

The embargo on Ukrainian products will remain in effect indefinitely, said Sekersky, emphasizing the need to support Ukraine without compromising the profitability of Polish agricultural production.

Ukrainian-Polish Border Blockade: What We Know

Polish freight carriers initiated strikes at the Ukrainian border on Nov. 6, blocking three border crossings for freight transport: Korczowa–Krakovets, Hrebenne–Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk–Yahodyn. The blockade of the latter was extended on Nov. 22 until Feb. 1, 2024.

The European Commission stated on Nov. 16 that they might initiate punitive procedures against Poland if the issue of blocking border crossings with Ukraine is not resolved.

On Nov. 23, truck movement was also blocked on the road in Poland leading to the Medyka border crossing, adjacent to the Ukrainian Shehyni crossing.

Polish farmers joined the blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border on Dec. 20.

Polish farmers paused their blockade of the Medyka–Shehyni border crossing on Dec. 24, allowing truck traffic resumed for a short time.

Following the reopening of the Medyka–Shehyni crossing, Polish freight carriers announced plans to reinforce blockades at three other Ukrainian-Polish border checkpoints on Christmas.

Polish farmers resumed the blockade at the Medyka–Shehyni crossing on Jan. 4. This time, their protests is expected to last until Feb. 3.



