Polish hauliers completely block movement of trucks at two checkpoints with Ukraine

Polish hauliers have totally blocked truck traffic at two checkpoints on the border with Ukraine as of 7 November.

Source: European Pravda, citing Serhii Derkach, Ukraine’s Deputy Infrastructure Minister, on Facebook

Quote: "Exit from Ukraine and exit from Poland through the Yahodyn–Dorohusk checkpoint are blocked as of now. It means the crossing point is completely blocked. Krakivets-Korczowa: leaving Ukraine is still possible, and entering is not. Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne: the latest information from our border guards indicates that the hauliers have also obstructed the exit from us. Traffic is also utterly blocked," he said.

Details: As for the Krakivets crossing points, the official said leaving Ukraine is still possible while entering is not.

"Humanitarian cargo and passenger transport are allowed through at all checkpoints. Participants in the action are allowing one or more vehicles moving towards Ukraine per hour," Derkach emphasised.

The official specified that a total of 33 trucks left for Poland via Yahodyn, 265 via Krakivets, and 203 via Rava-Ruska on 7 November.

Derkach also stressed that Ukraine is in constant communication with a team from the Polish Infrastructure Ministry to resolve the situation.

Background: Earlier, reports emerged that Poland is not accepting trucks from Ukraine that go through the Yahodyn checkpoint.

Before that, dozens of Polish hauliers began blocking three border crossings with Ukraine.

Vasyl Zvarych, Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland, described the blockade as a "painful stab in Ukraine’s back" and urged Polish hauliers to end it.

The key demand of Polish hauliers is to bring back the system of issuing permits for Ukrainian hauliers to operate in the EU.

Following the onset of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the European Union took unprecedented steps to support the Ukrainian economy and lifted the requirement for Ukrainians to obtain these permits for a year. And this summer, the EU extended this rule until June 2024.

The Polish hauliers are now demanding that this privilege be cancelled in principle and that the old permit system be reintroduced.

Another requirement is to tighten the rules for transport under the ECMT, a certificate issued by the European Conference of Ministers of Transport.

Support UP or become our patron!