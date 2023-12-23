Polish hauliers will continue border blockade for Christmas

Polish hauliers at the Dorohusk checkpoint have said they will block the border with Ukraine on Christmas Day as well and will allow only one commercial lorry to cross the border every three hours instead of three per hour.

Source: Reuters, citing Edyta Ozygała, one of the leaders of the carrier’s protest in Dorohusk, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We are intensifying the protest, (allowing only) one truck every three hours," she said, adding that the transportation of humanitarian aid and military equipment is not blocked.

Her statement was made against the background of the agreement of Polish farmers blocking the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing to suspend their protest starting from the morning of 24 December.

This week, after a short break, Polish hauliers resumed the checkpoint blockade in Dorohusk. The data from the Polish Customs Service indicates that the waiting time at the crossing was 77 hours on 23 December.

The border crossings in Hrebenne and Korczowa also remain blocked, where the protesters let several vehicles through per hour.

Background:

Paweł Gancarz, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Poland, who was on a visit to Kyiv on 22 December, announced a breakthrough in solving the issue of the Polish hauliers’ blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Representatives of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland and the Ukrainian Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure agreed on an action plan to unblock the border during a meeting in Kyiv on 22 December.

