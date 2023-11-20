Polish hauliers not letting humanitarian aid cross border

Polish hauliers blocking the border with Ukraine have also blocked the passage of humanitarian aid and fuel tankers, despite promises not to do so.

Source: Serhii Derkach, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "... statements about the passage of humanitarian aid and dangerous goods are also untrue. We have recorded numerous cases of fuel tankers and humanitarian trucks waiting in queues," Derkach said.

He noted that information about these cases was passed on to Polish colleagues. "We are waiting for an answer on how it correlates with statements about the unhindered crossing of such cargoes," the deputy minister added.

Background:

The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, together with a number of other organisations, have set up a hub to help Ukrainian drivers blocked on the border with Poland with food, drinking water, medicines and fuel.

Dozens of Polish truck drivers began blocking three border crossings with Ukraine on 6 November.

They are demanding, among other things, that commercial permits be introduced for Ukrainian companies to transport goods, with the exception of humanitarian aid and supplies for the Ukrainian military, that licences for companies founded after the start of the war in Ukraine be suspended, and that inspections be conducted.

