Polish Hill building catches fire; Investigation continues

A building in the city’s Polish Hill neighborhood caught fire Sunday night.

Pittsburgh fire and EMS responded to the 3000 block of Brereton Street around 10 p.m., according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.

One person was evaluated by EMS but had no medical issue or injury. They were provided warming services while crews were on scene, according to the report.

The fire was under control before 11 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were provided.

