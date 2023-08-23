Polish investigators visit Ukraine to collect evidence of Russian war crimes with 3D scanners

Polish prosecutors and police officers as part of an international investigative team have visited Ukraine for the second time to help collect and record evidence of Russian crimes in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

Source: European Pravda with reference to RMF24

Details: This was their second visit as an international investigative team. During the visit, the Polish prosecutors and police officers documented Russia's war crimes on Ukrainian territory using 3D scanners.

The evidence was being collected in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts. The team conducted inspections of destroyed facilities, including hospitals, schools, kindergartens, police stations and residential buildings.

The prosecutors and police officers also conducted their operations near the front. They often had to stop their work to shelter amid air-raid warnings.

Reference: A joint investigative team was created after the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This team includes specialists from Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania.

In the following months, the International Criminal Court in The Hague, as well as Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia and Romania joined the team. In March 2023, the countries signed an agreement on cooperation and coordination with the US Department of Justice.

Background:

On Monday, 7 August, Merrick Garland, US Attorney General, confirmed US cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and Ukrainian prosecutors to investigate war crimes committed by Russia.

At the same time, the media reported that US President Joe Biden had secretly ordered the government to start handing over evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine to the ICC in The Hague. This information was confirmed by Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.

