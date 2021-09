Reuters

Pope Francis on Wednesday praised youth climate campaigners for their efforts to tackle global warming and encouraged them to carry on with their work "for the good of humanity". Thousands of young activists have converged on Milan this week for a Youth4Climate event, with some 400, from about 190 countries, due to engage with policymakers to hammer out proposals for tackling climate change. Francis has strongly supported the goals of the 2015 U.N. Paris accord to reduce global warming, and Scotland's bishops have said he will take part in the COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November, health permitting.