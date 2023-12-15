Polish minibus plows into three Ukrainian drivers at Rava-Ruska — Grebenne border crossing

The incident at the checkpoint happened in front of the police

The video of a Polish minibus plowed into three Ukrainian drivers at the Rava-Ruska – Grebenne border crossing prompted the Consul General of Ukraine in Lublin, Oleh Kuts, to provide details to Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

The collision took place under the watchful eye of law enforcement. The minibus driver was detained, and legal proceedings were immediately set in motion.

Two Ukrainian drivers bore the brunt of the impact, sustaining injuries in the process. One suffered a hand injury, while the other sustained damage to the leg. Both drivers received immediate assistance and opted against hospitalization.

Kuts assured that communication with the affected individuals was ongoing and emphasized the Consulate's commitment to obtaining a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances of the incident.

A month before the incident, on November 6, Polish carriers began strikes, effectively barricading three critical border crossing points for freight transport: Korczowa — Krakovets, Rava-Ruska — Grebenne, and Dorohusk — Yahodin.

At the heart of the carriers' protest are a set of demands, including the reinstatement of permits for Ukrainian carriers, the enforcement of stricter transport regulations for foreign carriers, the establishment of a dedicated queue in the E-line for vehicles sporting EU license plates, and securing access to the Shlyakh (Way) system.



