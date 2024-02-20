Polish Minister of Agriculture appeals to farmers before protest, inviting them to negotiate

On the eve of a large protest by farmers, Czeslaw Siekierski, Poland's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, addressed them in a letter outlining the ministry's priorities and inviting the protesters to negotiations.

Source: Polsat News, reported by European Pravda

Details: Siekierski wrote an open letter to the protesting farmers on Monday evening. In it, he acknowledged that "regulating trade in agricultural products with Ukraine is one of the ministry's priorities."

"The national ban on imports of wheat, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, as well as some processed products such as wheat flour, bran and oilcake to Poland remains in force," he reiterated.

Siekierski noted that his ministry wants to "develop a bilateral agreement with Ukraine that would extend market protection to other sensitive products such as sugar, poultry, eggs, soft fruits, honey, apple juice and oil, among others."

The letter says that in 2022, Poland recorded a trade surplus with Ukraine which amounted to €3.5 million. "However, in terms of trade in agri-food products, the value of exports from Poland to Ukraine in 2023 was €1.033 billion, and the value of imports from Ukraine was €1.69 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of €656 million," the letter says.

Siekierski warned that a complete closure of the border could lead to a halt in Polish exports to Ukraine and thus to the loss of many jobs.

He said that in early March, Poland plans to "start helping maize producers and paying out compensation for the drought". It also plans to resume providing 2% interest rate liquidity loans.

Siekierski stated that his cabinet wants to solve problems together with farmers and invited them to negotiate. "We would like our joint work to result in an agreement to solve current problems and develop a programme for the future," he wrote.

He also appealed to the protesters to ensure their actions cause as little disturbance as possible to the general public.

Background:

On 20 February, Polish farmers plan to block all border crossings with Ukraine.

On 18 February, it was reported that protesters tried to block lorries at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing in the evening, but the police intervened. On Sunday, lorry traffic at this checkpoint was completely blocked.

On Monday, Ukrzaliznytsia reported that protesters had blocked the passage of a Kyiv-Chelm passenger train on Sunday, but that the issue was resolved after police intervention.

