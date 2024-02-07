Polish minister on Russia's attack: Moscow's policy unchanged, urges conclusions

There is no trend indicating a change in Moscow's policy and methods of waging war, said Tomasz Siemoniak, Poland's Minister and Coordinator of Special Services, after another large-scale Russian attack against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing PAP

Quote: "The West should draw conclusions from this: we support Ukraine, we vote in the USA for support packages because there seems to be no end to this war, and Ukraine needs this support in the interests of the free world, a fact harshly reminded by Russia."

Details: Siemoniak added that the large-scale missile attack on Ukraine shows that there is no trend of change in Russia's policy and its method of waging war.

"If someone thought there would be some softening of the course, nothing has come of it. The war continues, and nothing is changing here," he added.

Siemoniak also noted that the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces took all necessary steps during the missile attack.

"We need to use the word 'routine' because this is another situation where the Polish air defence, Polish interceptors, and other ally systems are activated to protect the airspace of Poland," he said.

Background:

The operational command of the Polish Armed Forces announced that Polish and allied aircraft had been scrambled amid a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Russia attacked Ukraine using 64 missiles of various types and kamikaze drones on the morning of 7 February. Ukrainian air defence destroyed 44 Russian targets.

