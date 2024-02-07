Polish National Defense Minister comments on latest Russian missile attack on Ukraine

There is no change in the way the Russian Federation conducts the war, the Polish National Defense Minister Tomasz Siemianiak told Polish Radio on Feb. 7, commenting on the close approach of a Russian missile to a NATO country’s borders during another massive attack on Ukraine.

"The war is ongoing, and this kind of attack takes place every few to several days," he said, calling for further help for Ukraine.

However, he says, the most important thing is the security of Poland.

"Any missiles flying near or in the direction of Poland force us to put the entire [air defense] system on alert."

Russia sent at least one missile to within 50 km of the NATO border, forcing Poland to scramble its air force early on Feb. 7, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram. The missile later changed course and headed back toward Lviv before crashing into the nearby town of Drohobych.

Poland followed all procedures necessary to secure the country's airspace, mobilizing Polish and allied air forces, Poland’s General Staff wrote on X (former Twitter).

On the morning of Feb. 7, an air raid alert was declared in Ukraine. Shortly after that, kamikaze drones attacked several Ukrainian cities and Russia launched multiple cruise missiles from Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers. In Kyiv and a number of other cities, explosions were heard, some of which were from air defense.

Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Drohobych were all affected by the attack.

A Russian missile slammed into picturesque Drohobych, 75 km south of Lviv, destroying an industrial facility and igniting a massive fire, Lviv Military Administration head Maxym Kozytsky reported on Feb. 7. Drohobych is over 1,200 km from the frontline.

