Polish official: Russia could attack NATO within 3 years

Poland's national security agency estimates that Russia could attack NATO in less than 36 months, the head of the country's National Security Bureau said in an interview with Polish media outlet Nasz Dziennik on Dec. 2.

The national security agency's prediction comes in response to a report published by German think tank DGAP, warning Western nations that Russia may launch a direct attack against NATO in "as little as six to 10 years" - an assessment Poland's National Security disagrees with.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has regularly threatened Poland and the Baltic states with military force, while sabre-rattling using nuclear weapons on multiple occasions.

"If we want to avoid war, NATO countries on the eastern flank should adopt a shorter, three-year time period to prepare for confrontation," said Jacek Siewiera who heads the National Security Bureau.

Siewiera suggested that Russia might target a NATO alliance member in Eastern Europe, including countries such as Poland, Estonia, Romania, and Lithuania. To strengthen the region's defense capabilities, he voiced his support for increasing the size of the Polish military.

Earlier this year, NATO's alliance was expanded with the addition of Finland to the alliance of nations. Neighboring Sweden is also on the cusp of joining NATO, and is expected to do so in the coming months.

