Polish Opposition Calls for Tribunal to Oust Central Bank Chief

(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s main opposition party, if it wins power in next month’s election, will seek to convene a special tribunal to hold central bank Governor Adam Glapinski accountable for what it describes as a failure to combat inflation and undermining of the independence of the institution.

The plan to put Glapinski on trial — which could eventually lead to his ouster — along with other top officials, is part of the Civic Platform’s package of pledges for its first 100 days in office, unveiled on Saturday.

The move comes just days after Poland’s Monetary Policy Council, led by Glapinski, ordered a sharp interest rate cut, which blindsided markets and triggered a selloff in the zloty and stocks. That raised questions about whether the sudden easing was politically-motivated, coming before a tightly contested parliamentary election scheduled for Oct. 15.

The Civic Platform trails the ruling Law & Justice in opinion polls ahead of the ballot, but neither appears likely to win a majority in parliament. Even if the opposition were to win, it would have to muster an absolute majority in the lower chamber to convene the tribunal.

Besides Glapinski, the list of people that the party wants to put on trial includes President Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin and Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro.

